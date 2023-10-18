Avalon GloboCare Partners with Qi Diagnostics to Co-Develop International Multi-Center Clinical Studies for DKAir Breathalyzer Device for the Early Detection of Diabetic Ketoacidosis

FREEHOLD, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative precision diagnostics and provider of clinical laboratory services, today announced that it has partnered with Qi Diagnostics Limited (“Qi Diagnostics”) to co-develop international multi-center clinical studies for DKAir™ breathalyzer device for the early detection of diabetic ketoacidosis (“DKA”).

Qi Diagnostics is a medical device company with expertise in the development and manufacturing of proprietary Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) nanosensor-based in vitro diagnostic and screening devices. Qi Diagnostics has developed DKAir™ a handheld breathalyzer that allows diabetic patients to blow into the breathalyzer to detect the acetone levels in their breath.

DKA is a serious complication of diabetes that can be life-threatening. DKA is most common among children with Type 1 diabetes, however adults with Type 2 diabetes can also develop DKA. DKA occurs when the insulin level drops rapidly and can’t drive blood sugar into the cells for use as fuel supply. Under this condition, the liver starts to break down fat for energy -- a process that generates acidic substances called ketones, which can accumulate to dangerous levels in the body. Acetone is a volatile ketone which can be detected in the breath. If left untreated, DKA can escalate within 24 hours into life-threatening conditions such as brain swelling, cardiac arrest, kidney damage, coma and death.

“The DKAir™ breathalyzer provides a non-invasive, rapid, convenient, low-cost tool for the early detection of DKA,” commented David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon. “This is especially important for children with Type I diabetes. Ketones build up gradually in the body until DKA occurs. DKAir™ allows for early detection of this dreadful complication so appropriate medical care may be sought. Sometimes DKA can also be the first sign of diabetes in people who haven’t yet been diagnosed. Additionally, DKA can be precipitated by other illnesses in diabetic patients. We are excited to partner with Qi Diagnostics to co-develop international multi-center clinical studies for DKAir™. The preclinical research has been completed and we expect the clinical studies to start in the first quarter of 2024.”

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a commercial stage company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative, precision diagnostics and clinical laboratory services. Avalon is establishing a leading role in the innovation of diagnostic testing, utilizing proprietary technology to deliver precise, genetics-driven results. The Company also provides laboratory services, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic tests including drug testing, toxicology, and a broad array of test services, from general bloodwork to anatomic pathology, and urine toxicology. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

