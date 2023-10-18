Dresner Partners Advised The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery and The Spa at the Waldorf Center on Its Sale to Forefront Dermatology

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery, P.C. and The Spa at the Waldorf Center, Inc. (collectively “Waldorf”) on its sale to Forefront Dermatology®. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The Waldorf Center, founded in 1993 by board-certified plastic surgeon Kathleen Waldorf, M.D., F.A.C.S., is dedicated to providing the highest level of comprehensive cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery care and spa services in Beaverton and Portland, Oregon. The Waldorf Center recently expanded into Vancouver, Washington through the acquisition of The Workman Center for Beautiful Skin and Bodies. The Waldorf Center specializes in a wide range of facial rejuvenation and breast and body contouring procedures.

Headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Forefront Dermatology has over 225 clinics across 26 states. The group practice comprises over 500 board-certified dermatologists, plastic surgeons, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The company strives to offer patients superior access to world-class, board-certified care within their communities.

Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Kathleen Waldorf said, “Dr. Rachel Streu and I would like to sincerely thank the team at Dresner Partners for their expertise and focused effort to facilitate our partnership with Forefront Dermatology. We are excited to work with our new colleagues and leverage Forefront's wide range of support services. Being part of Forefront will further enhance our ability to positively impact the lives of the patients and communities we serve.”

Mitchell Stern said, “Dr. Kathleen Waldorf and Dr. Rachel Streu built their practice on a foundation of providing patients with high-quality, ethical care that blends both art and science. We are very pleased that we could help them identify a long-term strategic partner in Forefront Dermatology that shares a passion for delivering the best possible patient care, with the goal of broadening their reach.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “The growth in elective plastic surgery procedures continues to benefit from the emergence of remote work culture, which enables patients to avoid taking time off for recovery. Dresner Partners is pleased to facilitate this transaction and remains committed to ensuring the best possible results for our clients in the healthcare sector. I want to commend the Dresner deal team for their hard work and success on this transaction, including Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group, along with support from Vice President Nicholas Coomer and Analyst Jason Dresner.”

More information on Waldorf can be found at www.waldorfcenter.com. More information on Forefront Dermatology can be found at www.forefrontdermatology.com.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on X.com/Twitter at www.x.com/DresnerPartners.

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

For Transaction Related Inquiries

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare, (917) 370-0891, mstern@dresnerco.com

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com