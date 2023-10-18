Automotive Data Management Market to Surpass USD 8.01 Billion by 2030 due to Consumer Demands for Personalization and Rising Cybersecurity Concerns | By SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on SNS Insider’s research, the automotive data management market is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by a confluence of factors ranging from connected vehicles and ADAS to regulatory pressures and consumer demands.

"The Automotive Data Management Market is projected to attain a size of USD 8.01 billion by 2030, having been valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.05% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 203"0, as per the SNS Insider report.

Market Overview

Automotive data management encompasses the collection, storage, analysis, and utilization of data generated by vehicles and their various components. This data is sourced from a wide array of sensors, control units, and communication networks within the vehicle, providing valuable insights into vehicle performance, driver behavior, and environmental conditions. One of the most critical aspects of automotive data management is enhancing safety. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) rely on real-time data to detect potential collisions, obstacles, and other hazards, thereby reducing accidents. In the event of a crash, data from onboard sensors can provide valuable information for accident reconstruction and liability assessment.

Market Analysis

The proliferation of connected vehicles is reshaping the industry landscape. As cars become increasingly connected, they generate vast amounts of data, including diagnostic information, driver behavior, and vehicle performance data. Automotive data management systems are vital in handling, storing, and analyzing this wealth of information, driving the demand for robust data management solutions. Predictive maintenance, facilitated by data analytics, helps reduce unplanned downtime, optimize vehicle performance, and enhance safety. Telematics systems collect data on vehicle health, driver behavior, and road conditions. The accurate management of this data is integral to predictive maintenance, contributing to cost savings and improved vehicle reliability. Today's consumers seek personalized experiences, even in their vehicles. From infotainment systems to climate control, automakers are collecting data on user preferences. Effective data management is essential to deliver the tailored experiences that modern consumers expect, which, in turn, drives the automotive data management market.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.10 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 8.01 billion CAGR CAGR of 20.05% over 2023-2030 Key Segments By Component (Software, Service)



By Data Type (Structured, Unstructured)



By Vehicle Type (Autonomous, Non-Autonomous)



By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud)



Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.10 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 8.01 billion CAGR CAGR of 20.05% over 2023-2030 Key Segments By Component (Software, Service)

By Data Type (Structured, Unstructured)

By Vehicle Type (Autonomous, Non-Autonomous)

By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud)

By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Warranty Analytics, Others) Key Market Players Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, LG Display Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Delphi Technologies, Visteon Corporation, 3M Company, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and other players

Key Takeaway from Automotive Data Management Market Study

The Software Segment has become the linchpin of automotive data management. It encompasses a wide array of software solutions, including data analytics, artificial intelligence, and connectivity platforms, which enable vehicles to collect, process, and communicate data seamlessly. With the surge in Internet of Things (IoT) technology and the growing demand for connected vehicles, software solutions have gained prominence.

The rise of autonomous vehicles is a defining trend in the industry. Autonomous vehicles generate colossal amounts of data. This data includes sensor inputs, GPS coordinates, vehicle diagnostics, and environmental information. Managing and processing this data is vital for the safe and efficient operation of autonomous vehicles.

Recent Developments

MOTER Technologies, Inc. has recently announced its membership in the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium. The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium, a collective of forward-thinking companies and organizations, is focused on promoting edge computing solutions in the automotive realm.

Pioneer has unveiled its strategic investment in CerebrumX, marking a significant step in the realm of mobility services. This collaboration between the two industry giants aims to revolutionize the way we perceive and utilize mobility solutions.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The automotive data management market is currently experiencing a dynamic landscape driven by several key factors. On the driver's side, the proliferation of connected vehicles and the growing importance of data-driven insights in the automotive industry are fueling the demand for robust data management solutions. The need for real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and enhanced vehicle performance has prompted automakers to invest in sophisticated data management systems. Moreover, the surge in electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies has generated vast amounts of data that require efficient handling and processing, further propelling the market forward. However, this market is not without its challenges and restraints. Data security and privacy concerns have become increasingly critical, as the automotive industry grapples with the responsibility of safeguarding sensitive consumer information. Compliance with stringent data protection regulations and addressing potential vulnerabilities in data systems pose significant challenges for market players. The market faces intense competition, with a multitude of players vying for market share. Established automotive manufacturers, tech giants, and emerging startups are all entering the arena, intensifying the competitive landscape. Additionally, the rapid pace of technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences could disrupt existing business models, making adaptability a key factor for success in this market.

Key Regional Developments

North America has long been a frontrunner in the adoption of advanced data management solutions in the automotive sector. With a robust ecosystem of automotive tech companies, the region has witnessed a surge in data-driven innovations. Europe's automotive industry is witnessing a rapid transformation towards sustainable mobility and connected vehicles. As a result, automotive data management in this region is integral to achieving these objectives. European countries are investing heavily in EV infrastructure and promoting data sharing for better traffic management and energy efficiency. The Asia-Pacific region is a hotbed of innovation and growth in the automotive sector. With the presence of established automotive manufacturers and a thriving tech industry, the region is at the forefront of the automotive data management market.

Impact of Recession

Recession can accelerate industry consolidation as larger players seek to acquire smaller companies to gain a competitive edge. This could lead to an evolution in the automotive data management market, with key players strengthening their positions through mergers and acquisitions. Expanding services to cater to various aspects of the automotive industry, such as predictive maintenance, vehicle tracking, and cybersecurity, can help companies diversify their revenue streams and remain resilient in the face of market fluctuations. Collaborating with automakers, software developers, and other stakeholders in the automotive industry can open doors to new opportunities and enhance the reach of data management solutions.

