Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917

Series RIKB 26 1015 RIKB 35 0917 ISIN IS0000034874 IS0000035574 Maturity Date 10/15/2026 09/17/2035 Auction Date 10/20/2023 10/20/2023 Settlement Date 10/25/2023 10/25/2023 10% addition 10/24/2023 10/24/2023

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Tryggvi Freyr Harðarson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9630.