KnowFully Learning Group Launches Impact EMS Training, Merging IA MED with EMT & Fire Training to Create Comprehensive Emergency Medical Services Education Platform

Merging top providers of EMS certification training, continuing education, and critical care education will serve professionals throughout their careers

New unified brand positions company to drive innovation and personalization that positively impacts patient care

KnowFully acquired IA MED in 2021, EMT & Fire Training in 2022



RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowFully Learning Group (KnowFully), a NexPhase Capital-backed company and a leading provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and digital learning solutions to the health care, accounting, and finance sectors, today announced the launch of Impact EMS Training, a new unified brand dedicated to providing superior evidence-based education to the diverse emergency medical services (EMS) industry.

In 2021, KnowFully acquired IA MED, a national provider of online training and recertification education for flight and ground paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and nurses. In 2022, it added EMT & Fire Training Inc., a leading national provider of high-quality emergency medical services educational programs.

The creation of Impact EMS merges those two brands into one organization that is uniquely positioned to drive innovation and shape EMS education by nurturing the entire lifecycle of their students’ careers.

“Impact EMS represents KnowFully’s vision for the future of EMS education: one unified organization whose employees share a passion for education, an unrivaled understanding of student needs, and the poise to profoundly impact prehospital care,” said Amy Burmeister, KnowFully’s executive vice president of healthcare education. “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Impact EMS, supporting learners with flexible, high-quality learning opportunities to further their careers and improve patient care.”

With a broad array of course offerings for EMTs, advanced EMTs, emergency medical responders (EMRs), paramedics and nurses, Impact EMS offers a holistic and all-encompassing suite of services catering to student needs at every stage of their educational journey. Its programs include meticulously designed courses that lay a solid foundation for a promising EMS career.

The new brand’s integrated team of professionals will combine comprehensive initial EMS training with advanced flight and critical care medicine knowledge. This unique blend of expertise empowers students to acquire the skills and confidence necessary to excel in their careers, whether they aspire to serve on the front lines of EMS or pursue specialized roles in critical care or aeromedical transport.



As part of KnowFully, Impact EMS will leverage cutting-edge resources, modern instructional techniques, and a vast network of industry connections to provide unparalleled education and training opportunities.

“Driven by rapidly evolving technology and growing patient care needs, the future of EMS education will require great innovation and industry leadership,” said Matt Wertz, KnowFully’s chief executive officer. “Impact EMS is perfectly positioned to fill that need, helping EMS professionals elevate their skill sets and, ultimately, their entire careers.”

In response to the increasing demand for streamlined operations, Impact EMS Training was created to provide an all-in-one Agency Services solution that simplifies education for all. Tailored to the unique needs of hospitals, critical care agencies, and government services, the comprehensive platform will consolidate operations, enhance efficiency, and improve overall performance. This effectively ensures that clients can focus on what matters most – providers who deliver exceptional care and services to their communities.

About KnowFully Learning Group

Founded in 1985 as Surgent McCoy CPE, LLC, KnowFully Learning Group is now a leading provider of end-to-end professional education in the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's brands enable students and professionals to prepare for and pass professional licensure exams, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials and leverage the comprehensive, practical, in-depth continuing education and skill-building courses they need to remain at the forefront of their industries thereafter. For more information, please visit www.knowfully.com .

About NexPhase Capital

NexPhase Capital ("NPC") is a thematic and operationally focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare, and software. The firm partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NPC team has extensive industry and operational experience and NPC's partners have invested together for over a decade. The firm has completed over 90 investments, including add-ons, and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $150 million. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com .

