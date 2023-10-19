Global Ampoules Packaging Market Report 2023-2030: Glass Ampoules Maintain Prominence for Pharmaceutical Packaging Due to Quality Assurance

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ampoules Packaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ampoules Packaging industry is evolving, and for businesses, staying updated on current trends, future growth prospects, and competitive landscapes is paramount. With the global Ampoules Packaging market projected to achieve an impressive $8.5 billion by 2030, it has never been more vital to understand and anticipate industry developments and market shifts. Our comprehensive research report offers profound insights into this dynamic field, empowering businesses to make informed, strategic decisions that will drive their success.

Global Ampoules Packaging Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2030

In 2022, the global Ampoules Packaging market was estimated at $5.2 billion. It is projected to reach a substantial size of $8.5 billion by 2030, growing at a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. The report's analysis identifies glass as one of the key segments and predicts it will record a 6% CAGR, reaching $5.6 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next eight years.

Key Geographic Markets

In 2022, the Ampoules Packaging market in the U.S. was estimated at $1.4 billion. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of $2 billion by 2030, trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Among other noteworthy geographic markets, Japan and Canada are forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Summary: An Evolving Industry

The Ampoules Packaging market is experiencing significant evolution, and the stakes have never been higher. With the global market set to reach $8.5 billion by 2030, businesses must stay at the forefront of industry trends. This comprehensive report equips businesses with profound insights, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate this dynamic field.

Market Scope

The data provided comprises an extensive analysis of the global ampoules packaging market. It covers a 16-year period, ranging from 2014 to 2030, and is organized into various tables. The information includes annual sales figures in US$ million and percentage growth rates. It's divided into different segments, including geographic regions like the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Additionally, it delves into materials used in ampoules packaging, such as glass and plastic, and explores various end-uses, including pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, and other applications. This data provides valuable insights into the dynamics of the ampoules packaging market and how it has evolved and is expected to evolve over this 16-year period.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Ampoules Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Pharmaceutical - A Major Market for Ampoules Packaging

Asia- The Largest Market for Ampoules Packaging

Market Shares of Leading Ampoule Manufacturers

Global Pharmaceuticals Industry Revenues 2001-2019

Global Prescription Drug Sales: 2008-2022

Product Innovations

Definition

Benefits of Ampoules

Manufacturing Process

Market Trends and Drivers

Ampoules Packaging - Major Growth Drivers

Growth in the Biosimilars Market Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Single-Use Ampoules - A Preferred packaging Format for Drugs and Premium Cosmetics

Glass Ampoules Maintain Hold due to Preferred Application in Widely Used Drugs

Ampoules Find Increasing Usage in Cosmetic Applications

Manufacturing Technology Innovations

Select Competitors (Total 153 Featured)

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

Corden Pharma International GmbH

Dolphin Instruments

Friedrich & Dimmock, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

J. Penner Corporation

James Alexander Corporation

Jinarth Pharma Pack

Nipro Corporation

SCHOTT AG

Sopharma AD

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year







Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 329 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nnfp6t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment