Swift & Sweet: Discover incredibles’ New Fast-Acting Edibles

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- incredibles , an award-winning cannabis brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the launch of its new, Fast-Acting Pineapple Express Gummies. The accelerated, tropic-infused edible experience will be available at RISE Dispensaries and other retailers throughout Illinois beginning Friday, October 27.



“We're thrilled to introduce our very first fast-acting edibles product, a delicious fusion of innovation and indulgence. This exciting addition to our portfolio is a testament to our commitment to delivering credible, worry-free experiences to our customers, with a focus on convenience and efficacy," said Dominic O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Green Thumb.

Quick, sweet, and to the point, incredibles Fast-Acting Pineapple Express Gummies offer a delicious cannabis adventure that transports consumers to paradise in as quick as 5-15 minutes. The new edible offering from incredibles is crafted using molecular encapsulation to provide a faster onset period than traditional edibles. For those living a fast-paced life filled with twists and turns, Fast-Acting Pineapple Express Gummies from incredibles provide a consistent cannabis getaway to the tropics for a fraction of the price and a fraction of the time. Each package contains 100mg of THC dosed in 10mg pieces.

Known as “the credible edible,” incredibles has been developing consistently dosed cannabis confections since 2010, providing predictable effects for worry-free enjoyment.

For more information on where to find incredibles, please visit iloveincredibles.com/order-online .

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 85 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,400 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com .

