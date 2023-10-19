蜗牛游戏宣布最新游戏僵尸狼人杀 (Zombie Within)

加州卡尔弗城, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 蜗牛游戏公司（纳斯达克代码：SNAL）（“蜗牛游戏”或“公司”）是一家全球领先的独立互动数字娱乐开发商和出版商. 公司今日宣布将与独立发行子品牌流浪巫师(Wandering Wizard)推出最新游戏《僵尸狼人杀》 (Zombie Within)。这款游戏与 NewGen Studio 合作开发，以先前的旧西部题材社交推理游戏《西部对决》 (West Hunt) 为基础而开发出来的一款将恐怖元素与策略性融为一体的 1-6 人社交推理游戏。



《僵尸狼人杀》 (Zombie Within) 的故事背景设定在末世后的幸存者营地，一群幸存者试图通过阻止僵尸感染的蔓延来拯救无辜的人类。但在他们中间却隐藏着只想要传播病毒并毁灭人类的卧底僵尸。

作为幸存者，玩家的任务是保护居民、修理营地并抓到僵尸。与此同时，作为卧底僵尸，玩家的任务是将感染扩散到全镇，破坏营地的发电机，并在黑暗中变形，杀死任何阻挡他们的幸存者。

"随着技术的进步，社交演绎游戏开始流行起来。这些游戏让玩家在家中就能与朋友和陌生人建立联系。蜗牛公司首席执行官 Jim Tsai 表示："我们一直以来与 NewGen Studio 在这一类型游戏中的合作带来了新的游戏机制与故事叙述方式，让玩家可以获得沉浸的游戏体验，这也体现了我们将玩家聚集在一起的承诺。

《僵尸狼人杀》 (Zombie Within) 将于 2024 年初通过 Steam 以抢先体验的方式正式登陆 PC 平台。玩家可通过以下网址预订该游 https://store.steampowered.com/app/1894460/Zombie_Within/ 。敬请关注《流浪巫师》的最新动态 官方网页 并在 X（前推特 Twitter）和 Discord 上关注。

关于 蜗牛游戏

蜗牛游戏作为全球领先独立开发商和出版商，为世界各地的消费者提供互动数字娱乐，并在各种平台（包括游戏主机、电脑和移动设备）设计高质量的游戏。

关于 流浪巫师

Wandering Wizard 是 Snail Games 的新出版品牌。这个新的分公司致力于将西方独立开发的游戏推向全球市场。Wandering Wizard 总部位于加利福尼亚州洛杉矶。

免责声明

联系方式

公司联系方式：

investor@snailgamesusa.com