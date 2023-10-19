Noah Medical’s Galaxy System™ Named Finalist in 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical announced today that its Galaxy System, a fully image-integrated solution for robotic navigated bronchoscopy, was named a finalist in the 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards: Life Sciences Edition. The Galaxy System was recognized in the Medical Device Innovation category for its groundbreaking combination of innovative new technologies and features, including proprietary integrated tomosynthesis with augmented fluoroscope, a disposable single-use scope, and small footprint.



Fierce Innovation Awards showcase innovations that have made an impact over the last 12 months and represent the greatest potential to transform the industry. The Galaxy System is the first of its kind and was built from the ground up based on physician feedback about the complex and life-altering decisions made during a lung biopsy procedure. With the introduction of the Galaxy System, more physicians in a broader range of clinical settings can diagnose disease earlier, ensuring patients can receive appropriate treatment at an earlier stage of the disease.

“This award is a recognition of the entire team at Noah Medical, our commitment to revolutionizing medical robotics, and our work helping patients live better, healthier lives,” said Noah Medical CEO Jian Zhang. “We are honored to be praised by experts and peers within the industry for our work, we are transforming patient experiences and redefining the future of healthcare.”

The Galaxy System’s “Tool-in-Lesion Tomography” or “TiLT” Technology was designed to overcome CT-to-body divergence by providing real-time lesion updates during a bronchoscopy procedure. The system also utilizes a single-use, disposable bronchoscope for improved efficiency, workflow, and a reduced risk of cross-contamination. The always-on-camera bronchoscope enables direct visualization as physicians navigate to the lesion. In addition to its unique integrated navigation capability, the Galaxy System features a small physical footprint, designed to fit in most bronchoscopy suites.

The Galaxy System was also recently recognized as a Medtech Breakthrough winner . To learn more about Noah Medical and the Galaxy System, please visit noahmed.com .

About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics. Our next-generation robotic platforms and technologies target early diagnosis and treatment of patients across multiple indications. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators and industry leaders bring years of experience from the top robotics, medical device, and healthcare companies in the world. Learn more at noahmed.com.

