NewLake Capital Partners to Host Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on November 9th at 11:00 a.m. ET

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.newlake.com/.



Event: NewLake Capital Partners Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-493-6780 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1638874&tp_key=b6e61aa824

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 23, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13742020.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

MMiller@kcsa.com

PH: (212) 896-1254