AMD Introduces Fastest AMD Radeon Laptop Graphics Ever Developed

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) introduced flagship laptop graphics processor AMD Radeon™ RX 7900M, the fastest AMD Radeon™ GPU ever developed for laptops1. Built on groundbreaking AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture, the new high-performance GPU brings incredible gaming and content creation performance to mobile systems, delivering 7% on average higher performance than the competitive offering in select games at QHD resolution2.



In addition, today Alienware announced the latest member of the Alienware m18 laptop family featuring the new AMD Radeon GPUs. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 9 7945HX processors and AMD Radeon RX 7900M GPUs and leveraging advanced AMD smart technologies3, the Alienware m18 is the ultimate AMD Advantage™ laptop, offering astonishing performance to power the most demanding games and content creation applications.

“The Alienware m18 is our most advanced and powerful AMD Advantage laptop, designed to deliver no-compromises, desktop-level performance for gaming and content creation applications,” said Frank Azor, chief architect of Gaming Solutions and Marketing at AMD. “We worked closely with Alienware on the development of the system to offer the best mobile experiences possible, and we think customers will be absolutely delighted with what this system can do.”

“The Alienware m18 delivers the best mobile gaming solutions with desktop-level performance driving a spacious 18-inch display,” says Matt McGowan, Alienware Product Lead. “This performance juggernaut will transport you into your game-of-choice in style, and with full immersion.”

The AMD Radeon RX 7900M GPU offers 72 AMD RDNA™ 3 compute units featuring new AI and second-generation raytracing accelerators, 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 VRAM, AV1 encoding and more to push the limits of gaming and content creation on the go. Key features include:

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture – Features redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators, second-generation AMD Infinity Cache™ technology and second-generation raytracing technology.

– Features redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators, second-generation AMD Infinity Cache™ technology and second-generation raytracing technology. Dedicated AI Acceleration – New AI accelerators are optimized for the latest AI workloads. New AI instructions and increased AI throughput are designed to deliver more performance than AMD RDNA 2 architecture.

– New AI accelerators are optimized for the latest AI workloads. New AI instructions and increased AI throughput are designed to deliver more performance than AMD RDNA 2 architecture. 16GB VRAM for 1440P Gaming – 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory enables gamers to experience the latest titles at 1440p and beyond, and allows content creators to unpack high-resolution textures, and render complex 3D environments and animations in real time.

– 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory enables gamers to experience the latest titles at 1440p and beyond, and allows content creators to unpack high-resolution textures, and render complex 3D environments and animations in real time. Improved Streaming & Ultra-High-Definition Encoding – Improved AMD encoders deliver enhanced visual quality when streaming and recording. AMD AI and content adaptive machine learning technology has also been integrated into the AMD Media Framework to enable sharper text when streaming at low bitrates and resolutions. In addition, the encode/decode media engine unlocks new multi-media experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support, wide color gamut and high-dynamic range enhancements4.

Key Product Specifications

Model Compute Units GDDR6 Game Clock5 (MHz) Boost Clock6 (MHz) Memory Interface Infinity Cache TGP AMD Radeon

RX 7900M 72 16GB 1825 Up to 2090 256-bit 64 MB 180W

Ultimate AMD Advantage Laptop

The Alienware m18 laptop is the latest addition to the AMD Advantage product family. AMD AdvantageTM certified laptops are designed and tested to deliver the ultimate platform for gamers and creators, offering state-of-the-art experiences with new levels of performance and responsiveness. They combine the latest AMD Radeon GPUs and AMD Ryzen processors with AMD smart technologies, AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition™ application features, and other advanced system design characteristics that deliver premium computing experiences.

In addition to the new AMD Radeon RX 7900M GPU, the Alienware m18 laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor with 16 cores and 32 threads for incredible gaming, productivity, and creativity performance with the leadership efficiency of the AMD “Zen 4” architecture.

The system also combines high-performance memory, the latest in laptop cooling technology and more to push the limits of gaming and productivity. It offers a selection of high-quality 18-inch QHD+ and FHD+ display panels featuring 3ms response time, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 300 nits brightness and up to 480Hz refresh rate. In addition, the system features a host of AMD smart technologies that elevate laptop performance and efficiency to new levels:

AMD SmartShift Max 7 – Dynamically shifts extra power between AMD Radeon GPUs and AMD Ryzen processors in real-time to help boost performance for gaming, video editing, 3D rendering and content creation workloads.

– Dynamically shifts extra power between AMD Radeon GPUs and AMD Ryzen processors in real-time to help boost performance for gaming, video editing, 3D rendering and content creation workloads. AMD SmartAccess Graphics – Automatically switches to the discrete AMD Radeon GPU for maximum gaming performance and reduced latency while maintaining AMD FreeSync™ technology 8 .

– Automatically switches to the discrete AMD Radeon GPU for maximum gaming performance and reduced latency while maintaining AMD FreeSync™ technology . AMD Smart Access Memory™ 9 – Unlocks higher performance by providing AMD Ryzen processors with full access to the high-speed AMD Radeon graphics memory.

– Unlocks higher performance by providing AMD Ryzen processors with full access to the high-speed AMD Radeon graphics memory. AMD SmartAccess Video10 – Intelligently divides the decoding and encoding workloads across AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics cards, delivering higher levels of performance.

Availability

The Alienware m18 with AMD Radeon RX 7900M GPU options is expected to be available today, starting at $2,799.99 (US) / $3,799.99 (CA) on Alienware.com. Contact Alienware for more information.

1 Testing done by AMD performance labs, September 13, 2023, on a Dell Alienware m18 equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and an AMD Radeon RX 7900M, 32GB DDR5-4800MHz RAM, Video Driver 22.40.76-230711a-394071C-Dell, Win 11 Pro and a Lenovo Legion 7 equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT, 32GB DDR5-4800MHz RAM, Video Driver 21.40.40.07.220420a-378733C-Lenovo, Win 11 Pro. Tested in the following benchmarks: Time Spy Graphics Score, Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score, Port Royal Graphics Score, Fire Strike Graphics Score, Fire Strike Extreme Graphics Score, Fire Strike Ultra Graphics Score. Laptop manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Performance may vary. RM-145

2 Testing done by AMD performance labs, August 9, 2023, on a Dell Alienware m18 laptop equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and an AMD Radeon RX 7900M, 32GB DDR5-4800MHz RAM, Video Driver 22.40.76-230711a-394071C-Dell, Win 11, versus an Aorus laptop equipped with an Intel i7 13700H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, 16GB DDR5-5200MHz RAM, Video Driver 536.67, Win 11. Tested on the following applications and settings at 1440p: Forza Horizon 5 (RT) @ DX12 RT Maxed (RT), Forza Horizon 5 @ DX12 Maxed, Spiderman Miles Morales (RT) @ DX12 Maxed (RT), F1 2022 (RT) @ DX12 Ultra High (RT), DOOM Eternal (RT) @ Vulkan Ultra Nightmare (RT), The Callisto Protocol (RT) @ DX12 Ultra (RT), Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (RT) @ api:N/A Extreme (RT), Dying Light 2 @ DX12 High, The Callisto Protocol @ DX12 Ultra, Assassin's Creed Valhalla @ DX12 Ultra High, Spiderman Miles Morales @ DX12 Maxed, Forspoken (RT) @ DX12 UltraHigh (RT), Dead Space (RT) @ DX12 Ultra (RT), Forspoken @ DX12 UltraHigh, Resident Evil 4 (RT) @ DX12 Max (RT), Far Cry 6 (RT) @ DX12 Ultra (RT), Company Of Heroes @ DX12 Maximum, Metro Exodus @ DX12 Extreme, Resident Evil 4 @ DX12 Max (No RT), F1 2022 @ DX12 Ultra High no RT, DOOM Eternal @ Vulkan Ultra Nightmare, Dead Space @ DX12 Ultra, Star Wars Jedi Survivor @ DX12 Epic, Control @ DX12 High, Hogwarts Legacy @ DX12 Ultra, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 @ DX12 Extreme, Far Cry 6 @ DX12 Ultra, Starfield @ DX12 Ultra (Default), Dirt 5 @ DX12 Ultra High, Borderlands 3 @ DX12 Badass, Cyberpunk 2077 @ DX12 Ultra. Laptop manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Performance may vary. RM-141

3 AMD smart technologies, including AMD SmartAccess Graphics, SmartAccess Storage, SmartAccess Video, SmartShift Eco, SmartShift Max, and SmartShift RSR may require OEM or developer enablement and are available with select configurations only. Select additional AMD hardware is required. For additional information see https://www.amd.com/en/graphics/amd-radeon-rx-laptops. GD-216.

4 Video codec acceleration (including at least the HEVC (H.265), H.264, VP9, and AV1 codecs) is subject to and not operable without inclusion/installation of compatible media players. GD-176

5 Game clock is the expected GPU clock when running typical gaming applications, set to typical TGP (Total Graphics Power). Actual individual game clock results may vary. GD-147

6 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the GPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-151

7 SmartShift Eco technology and SmartShift Max technology require OEM enablement on select laptops with an AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics card and Ryzen 6000 Series mobile processor. GD-209

8 AMD FreeSync™ technology requires AMD Radeon™ graphics and a display that supports FreeSync technology as certified by AMD. AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology adds requirements of mandatory low framerate compensation and at least 120 Hz refresh rate at minimum FHD. AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology adds requirements for the display to meet AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compliance tests. See www.amd.com/freesync for complete details. Confirm capability with your system manufacturer before purchase. GD-127

9 Smart Access Memory technology is compatible with AMD Radeon RX 5000 Series GPUs or later, Ryzen 3000 Series CPUs or later (excluding Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G CPUs), AMD desktop kits (4800S Series and later), and an AMD 500 Series motherboard or later with the latest BIOS update available at the vendor website. OEM support is required. For additional information see https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/smart-access-memory. GD-178

10 AMD smart technologies, including AMD SmartAccess Graphics, SmartAccess Storage, SmartAccess Video, SmartShift Eco, SmartShift Max, and SmartShift RSR may require OEM or developer enablement and are available with select configurations only. Select additional AMD hardware is required. For additional information see https://www.amd.com/en/graphics/amd-radeon-rx-laptops. GD-216.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5777106-07bf-4fbf-a179-90fea6f00c09