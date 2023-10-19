Climb’s Technical Division, Cloud Know How, Rebrands to Climb Global Services

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is excited to announce that the technical services division of Climb Global Solutions, Inc., Cloud Know How, has rebranded to Climb Global Services, as part of our strategy to unify its operating divisions, build a truly global business and provide further technical support to our partner base.



The services team delivers migration, modernization, and management services to end-users, MSPs and resellers for platforms including Microsoft Azure, ManageEngine and Acronis. More recently, they launched the 20:20 Program to give organizations instant access to the insights needed to drive growth, profitability, and efficiency.

“We know our clients and partners value speed, and having our own services team gives us a unique ability to deliver,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Global Solutions. Foster continued, “Our clients can immediately access the expertise they need to solve a problem. Our reseller and MSP partners can grow their service revenue streams faster and more efficiently by reselling our services rather than building their own teams. On the other hand, vendors can expand into new markets quicker by using us to deliver front-line support. We’re here to enable growth for our clients, resellers and vendors, and Climb Global Services is central to us delivering on that promise.”

Climb Global Services now offers 24/7 coverage and an expanding range of packaged services in an effort utilize its growing assets to deliver greater service to clients and partners. The team is focused on expanding its vendor and services offerings to ensure that Climb’s global network has easy access to the technical support they need.

Matthew Hocken, VP of Services, added: “Azure design, migration and monitoring have been core services for some time now, as have ManageEngine and Acronis implementation and support. As we bring on new services and vendors, we will continue to invest and expand the team, ensuring that we help our clients and partners achieve more, faster, regardless of their internal capacity.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Climb Global Services

Climb Global Services helps businesses design, implement and manage their cloud infrastructure and applications, ensuring that they are secure, reliable, scalable and cost-effective. They also help clients leverage the latest cloud innovations and trends, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and IoT.

They take a business-first approach to working with clients and will only make technical recommendations when they understand their corporate goals. This way the client receives customised solutions that suit their specific requirements, timelines, and budget.

Climb Global Services holds four Microsoft Solutions Partner designations – Azure Digital and App Innovation, Azure Data and AI, Azure Infrastructure, and Modern Work. They also hold certifications and approvals for Acronis, ManageEngine, Amazon Web Services, Malware Bytes and Deep Instinct.

Read more at: www.ClimbGlobalServices.com