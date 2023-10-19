Global Generative AI for Contact Centers and Customer Service Research Study 2023 Featuring Balto, Cognigy, Cresta, Cyara, Equature, Five9, Genesys, Kore.ai, Quark.ai, Salesforce, & Verint

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI: A New Paradigm for Contact Centers and Customer Service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry analysis details the advantages and risks associated with generative AI and provides a review of the current competitive environment.

It reviews 11 contact center/customer service solutions that have already applied generative AI to augment their capabilities, providing the landscape for readers to know what is real today and what is not.

Generative AI has the potential to transform contact centers and customer service departments as we know them today. It can significantly automate the handling of many inquiries and transactions that currently require live agent assistance, dramatically improving accuracy and productivity while enhancing both the customer and employee experience.

Generative AI Explained: Use Cases, Advantages, Risks, What's Real, and What's Next

The special edition Report Generative AI: A New Paradigm for Contact Centers and Customer Servicedefines generative AI, discusses multiple use cases for this technology in contact center and customer service applications, and describes how it is already being applied to greatly improve performance and benefit customer-facing departments. The challenge is that the practical application of generative AI is in its infancy, and vendors and enterprises alike are striving to leverage it properly while avoiding its risks.

It provides an outlook on what to expect next, as there is undoubtedly much more to come. As executives and managers move toward the implementation of generative AI in these scenarios, the report helps to position leaders for success.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Generative AI Defined

5. Generative AI Trends and Challenges

5.1 Generative AI Trends

5.2 Generative AI Challenges

6. Generative AI Use Cases

7. Generative AI Benefits and Risks

7.1 The Benefits of Generative AI

7.2 The Risks of Generative AI

8. The Outlook for Generative AI

8.1 Generative AI Maturity

8.2 Generative AI Adoption

9. Contact Center Generative AI Competitive Landscape

10. Company Reports

10.1 Balto

10.2 Cognigy

10.3 Cresta

10.4 Cyara

10.5 Equature

10.6 Five9

10.7 Genesys

10.8 Kore.ai

10.9 Quark.ai

10.10 Salesforce

10.11 Verint

11. Generative AI Frequently Asked Questions

