Air Ambulance Services Market Size to Surpass USD 47.1 Billion by 2032 Due to Increasing Incidence of Chronic Illnesses | Market.us

New York, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Ambulance Services Market size is expected to be worth around USD 47.1 Billion by 2032 from USD 17.5 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, the size of the global air ambulance market was estimated to be approxinmately US$ 17.5 Billion. In 2023 and 2032, this market is expected to experience a substantial CAGR amounting to 10.7%. A data report by the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that chronic diseases rank among the top causes of mortality. Chronic diseases claim over 60% of all mortalities. Over 80% of chronic disease mortalities occur in low- and middle-income countries. Around 49% of americans will suffer from some form of chronic disease by the year 2025. Over 30% of morytalities in the US are accredited to cardiovascular diseases. An estimation by the WHO predicts that by 2022, cardiovascular disease incidence will account for over ¾th of total mortalities worldwide.

For such chronic diseases, timely medical attention is of the essence. Patient outcomes hinge on the time required to receive medical care. Air ambulance services can ensure swift transportation of patients for urgent delivery of medical care.

Key Takeaway

By Aircraft Type, in 2022, the rotary-wing model held the largest market share.

By Service Operator, the hospital-based segment had the highest market revenue due to the improvement in hospitals' business models.

By Application, in 2022, the market share for inter-facility was the highest.

North America overwhelmed the air ambulance market with an revenue share of 38.8% in 2022.

in 2022. Asia-Pacific has the fastest-growing air ambulance market due to significant government investment in improving its health infrastructure.



Factors affecting the Growth of the Air Ambulance Services Market Industry

Several factors can have an impact on the growth of the air ambulance services market industry. Some of these factors include:

Air ambulance services have become quite popular as an alternative to by road patient transfer.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases translates to increasing patient cases. With a rise in such cases, the number of patients requiring immediate medical attention also increases.

On the other hand, air ambulance services are often expensive, which could make them less accessible to people who cannot afford them. This could limit the potential market for these services.

Air ambulance services are subject to a range of regulations and requirements, which could create barriers to entry for new companies. It could also lead to additional costs for existing companies.

Air ambulance services may not be available in all locations or may be limited in their coverage area. This could restrict the potential market for these services.

Air ambulance services involve significant risk due to the nature of the transport and the potential for adverse weather conditions. Safety concerns could limit the use of these services.

Top Trends in Air Ambulance Services Market

As the global population ages and lifestyles become more sedentary, the incidence of chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes is increasing. These conditions often require emergency medical attention, and air ambulance services are often the fastest and most effective way to transport patients to specialized medical facilities.

As more people become aware of the benefits of air ambulance services, demand for these services is expected to increase. Air ambulance services can provide faster transport times, specialized medical equipment and personnel, and more comfortable patient transport conditions.

Market Growth

As the global population continues to grow and age, there is likely to be an increasing demand for emergency medical services, including air ambulance services. In addition, advances in medical technology and an increasing focus on patient outcomes could drive demand for more specialized transport options. Advances in aviation and medical technology are likely to improve the safety and efficiency of air ambulance services. For example, new aircraft designs and medical equipment could make air transport more comfortable and effective for patients.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the air ambulance service market. This market is expected to grow in the future. This is partly due to the country's advanced infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policy, and regulatory framework. In the last few years, there has been an exponential rise in air ambulance service demand. According to the CDC, 1 in 7 Americans is affected by a heart attack yearly. The risk of a heart attack can be decreased if patients receive prompt treatment via air ambulance services. The market development is also affected by significant air ambulance service providers.

Asia-Pacific has the fastest-growing air ambulance market due to significant government investment in improving its health infrastructure. Due to the increasing number of people and socioeconomic changes, automobiles are in high demand. Road accidents have been on the rise. According to NDTV India, there are approximately 1,214 road accidents per day in India. This allows for an increase in demand for air ambulances for emergency medical treatment. The government initiatives that are taking place in the region are also driving this market. For instance, the Japanese government has handed a bill for special efforts to secure helicopter emergency medical services to facilitate air ambulances. Additionally, growing investment from enterprises to cater to the growing need for air ambulance services also led to the evolution of the market. Airbus reported in 2018 that China was in high demand for more than 3,000 helicopter-emergency medical choppers.



Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 17.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 47.1 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 10.7% North America Revenue Share 38.8% Historic Period 2022 Base Year 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The growing incidence of chronic diseases and injuries, such as heart disease, cancer, and trauma, is driving the demand for emergency medical services, including air ambulance services. This is particularly true in regions with aging populations. In addition, advances in medical technology, including portable diagnostic equipment and telemedicine, are enabling advanced medical care during air transport. This increases the demand for air ambulance services and enables patients to receive timely and effective medical care.

Market Restraints

Several companies offer air ambulance services, which could lead to increased competition and pricing pressures. This could make it more difficult for companies to compete and maintain profitability. In addition, air ambulance services may not be available in all locations or may be limited in their coverage area. This could restrict the potential market for these services.

Market Opportunities

One of the key opportunities in this market is the increasing adoption of helicopter air ambulance services. Helicopter air ambulances are faster and more efficient than ground ambulances, especially in areas with poor road infrastructure or in emergencies where time is critical. Also, helicopter air ambulance services can provide access to remote areas, which is crucial in emergencies.

Report Segmentation of the Air Ambulance Services Market

Aircraft Type Insight

In 2022, the largest market share was held by the rotary-wing model. Helicopter-based air ambulance services offer the most significant advantages in cost-effectiveness and quick response times. Helicopters can assist patients in emergencies, mainly when there is a need for a rapid response. Helicopters can substitute ground ambulances because they can land almost anywhere, including roads, parks, and fields. However, they have a limited operating range due to their low fuel capacity.

Helicopter-based air ambulances can be used in many situations, mainly for emergency response. Hospitals use rotary-wing helicopter services to transport medical personnel to patient locations and return them to the hospital. The most commonly used helicopters for air ambulances are the Bell 206, 429, 407; Eurocopter AS350 and EC135, EC145, EC145; Sikorsky, EC130, EC145; EC130; Augusta Westland 149, 109. REVA Inc. and PHI are some of the major players in this market segment.

Service Operator Insight

Due to the improvement in hospitals' business models, the hospital-based segment had the highest market revenue. A medical service model is where a hospital often provides a team of medical professionals and collaborates with an aircraft service provider for mechanics and pilots.

The hospital must obtain a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certificate and pay the aviation service provider for their service model. Air ambulances are being used more frequently to transport patients to specialist hospitals because there are not enough doctors and specialists in certain areas.

Application Insight

In 2022, the market share for inter-facility was the highest. This segment is expected to be the dominant one in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to an increase in cardiac disease patients and those needing immediate medical care.

Similar to rescue helicopter services, the rescue helicopter market is expected to be the most dominant. This is because of the increased demand for rescue helicopters to transport patients to remote locations from emergencies. In addition, a coronavirus epidemic has led to a surge in rescue helicopter demand. This is due to the locking down of transport systems and countries.

Market Segmentation

By Aircraft Type

Fixed-Wing

Rotary-Wing

By Service Operator

Hospital Based

Independent

Government

By Application

Inter-facility

Rescue Helicopter Service

Organ Transplant Logistics

Overweight Patient Transport

Infectious Disease Service

New-borns and Paediatric Transport

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

Global Air Ambulance Services Market is highly competitive in terms of production, price, revenue, and market share.

Air Methods Corporation was the market leader in providing emergency air medical transport and transport services via the Air Ambulance Services Market. The corporation has a strong market position in the global market because it invests heavily in safety programs.

Key Market Players

The following are some of the major players in the global Air Ambulance Services industry:

PHI Air Medical

American Air Ambulance

Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Acadian Ambulance

Express Aviation Services LLC

Air Medical

IAS Medical, Ltd.

REVA Inc.

Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Air Ambulance Services Market

In July 2023, Valley Health System announced plans to partner with PHI Air Medical. The collaboration aims to deliver ambulance services to the state of Virginia, US.

In August 2023, the federal government prevailed at a court summary judgement against the Association of Air Medical Services. The firm had challenged the government regulations and the QPA Methodology. With this victory, the court found that the regulations in question were in accordance with the No Surprise Act.

