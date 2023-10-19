Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund’s results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity’s net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 12.8%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 13.1% and 11.6%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 15.5%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity’s net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 21.5%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 21.6% and 20.6%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 22.3%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 25, 2023.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2023)

 1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)21.5%10.6%10.6%12.6%
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)22.3%10.5%10.5%12.5%
Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category20.6%9.5%9.0%10.7%
S&P 50021.6%10.2%9.9%11.9%
         

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at September 30, 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:

 9/30/20239/30/2022
Net assets$2,347,175,163$2,018,853,995
Shares outstanding120,809,873117,873,650
Net asset value per share$19.43$17.13
     

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2023)

 % of Net Assets
Microsoft Corporation7.4%
Apple Inc.6.6%
Alphabet Inc. Class A4.1%
NVIDIA Corporation3.1%
Amazon.com, Inc.3.0%
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*2.2%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.2.0%
Visa Inc. Class A2.0%
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated1.9%
Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A1.8%
Total34.1%
*Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund
 

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2023)

 % of Net Assets
Information Technology27.6%
Health Care13.1%
Consumer Discretionary11.0%
Financials12.6%
Communication Services8.8%
Industrials8.2%
Consumer Staples6.5%
Energy5.0%
Materials2.5%
Real Estate2.3%
Utilities2.1%
  

About Adams Funds 
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

