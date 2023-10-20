Coop Pank unaudited financial results for Q3 2023

By the end of the Q3 2023, Coop Pank had 175,000 customers, during the quarter the number of customers increased by 7,900 (+5%). The bank had 77,400 active customers, during the quarter the number of active customers increased by 1,200 (+2%).

In Q3 2023, volume of deposits in Coop Pank decreased by 48 million euros (-3%), reaching total of 1.71 billion euros. Deposits from private clients increasing by 10 million euros: demand deposits decreased by 3 million euros and term deposits increased by 13 million euros. Deposits from domestic business customers decreased by 35 million euros: demand deposits decreased by 51 million euro and term deposits increased by 16 million euros. Deposits from international deposit platform Raisin and other financing decreased by 22 million euros. Compared to Q3 2022, volume of Coop Pank's deposits has increased by 353 million euros (+26%). In an annual comparison, share of term deposits of total deposits has increased from 50% to 69%. In Q3 2023, the bank’s financing cost was 2.7%, at the same time last year the financing cost was 0.7%.

In Q3 2023, net loan portfolio of Coop Pank increased by 36 million euros (+2%), reaching 1.49 billion euros. Business loans portfolio and home loans portfolio showed the fastest growth. The volumes of business loan portfolio and home loan portfolio both increased by 20 million euros (+3%). Consumer finance portfolio decreased by 1 million euros (-1%) and leasing portfolio decreased by 3 million euros (-2%). Compared to Q3 2022, total loan portfolio of Coop Pank has grown by 286 million euros (+24%).

In Q3 2023, overdue loan portfolio of Coop Pank increased from the level of 2% to the level of 2.1%. A year ago, overdue loan portfolio was at the level of 1.4%.

Impairment costs of financial assets in Q3 2023 were 1.3 million euros, which is 0.6 million euros (+93%) more than in Q3 2022.

Net income of Coop Pank in Q3 2023 was 22.7 million euros, having grown 2% over the quarter and 64% over the year. Operating expenses reached 9 million euros in Q3 – operating expenses increased 5% in the quarterly comparison and 30% in the annual comparison.

In Q3 2023, net profit of Coop Pank was 11.1 million euros, which is 7% more than in the previous quarter and 93% more than a year ago. In Q3 2023, cost to income ratio of the bank was 40% and return on equity was 25.9%.

As of 30 September 2023, Coop Pank has 37,200 shareholders, 200 (+0.5%) shareholders have been added over the quarter.

Paavo Truu, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Coop Pank, comments the results:

“Taking into account the general economic environment, the loan portfolio of Coop Pank decreased at a good pace in the third quarter, and the past due loan portfolio continued to remain at the lowest level in the past years.

In the market, competition for customer deposits continued in the third quarter. We saw that more and more of the funds of Coop Pank's customers moved from demand deposits to term deposits. This does not affect the bank's strong liquidity position. While in the first half of the year, all the banks mainly competed for term deposits, in the third quarter the competition for demand deposits also increased, which will probably intensify even more in the coming months. Coop Pank has always paid considerable interest on demand deposits of both private and business customers and will continue to pay it in the future.

Attractive deposit offers have brought a lot of new customers to the Coop Pank, some of whom have come to make only term deposits and not settlement transactions, therefore we saw only the average growth of the number of active customers in the third quarter. We are working to ensure that fixed-term depositors also start using Coop Pank's everyday banking services.

Due to the growth of business volumes and keeping costs under control, Coop Pank's performance indicators have improved from quarter to quarter. In the third quarter, it resulted with a record quarterly profit of 11.1 million euros and a cost-income ratio of 40% and a return on equity of 25.9%.”

Income statement, in th. of euros Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 9M 2023 9M 2022 Net interest income 21 257 21 044 12 721 60 672 34 945 Net fee and commission income 1 147 1 183 978 3 359 2 677 Net other income 334 163 148 758 475 Total net income 22 738 22 390 13 847 64 789 38 097 Payroll expenses -5 297 -4 900 -4 057 -14 739 -11 286 Marketing expenses -630 -633 -442 -1 676 -1 232 Rental and office expenses, depr. of tangible assets -673 -726 -684 -2 098 -2 041 IT expenses and depr. of intangible assets -1 204 -1 082 -1 086 -3 439 -3 176 Other operating expenses -1 218 -1 224 -660 -3 230 -2 003 Total operating expenses -9 022 -8 565 -6 929 -25 182 -19 738 Net profit before impairment losses 13 716 13 825 6 918 39 607 18 359 Impairment costs on financial assets -1 296 -2 232 -672 -5 155 -3 347 Net profit before income tax 12 420 11 593 6 246 34 452 15 012 Income tax expenses -1 344 -1 227 -499 -3 634 -1 176 Net profit for the period 11 076 10 366 5 747 30 818 13 836





Statement of financial position, in th. of euros 30.09.2023 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 30.09.2022 Cash and cash equivalents 404 911 459 631 364 878 287 158 Debt securities 31 765 27 877 18 747 14 540 Loans to customers 1 493 985 1 458 201 1 300 775 1 208 457 Other assets 30 527 32 500 29 776 29 879 Total assets 1 961 188 1 978 209 1 714 176 1 540 035 Customer deposits and loans received 1 707 214 1 754 746 1 508 126 1 354 345 Other liabilities 27 451 19 967 18 795 19 659 Subordinated debt 50 148 38 139 38 139 43 211 Total liabilities 1 784 813 1 812 852 1 565 060 1 417 215 Equity 176 375 165 357 149 116 122 820 Total liabilities and equity 1 961 188 1 978 209 1 714 176 1 540 035

