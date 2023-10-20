Edible Garden Capitalizes on Industry Leadership Position by Unveiling Innovative In-Store Displays at the Global Produce and Floral Show; Opportunity to Drive Incremental Revenue

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today unveiled its new and innovative in-store displays, featuring an attractive and easily replenishable design for cut herbs at the Global Produce & Floral Show (the “Show”).

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden stated, “We are pleased to announce the new in-store, replenishable displays for our cut herbs in time for the 2023 holiday season, typically the busiest time of year in the herb business. These innovative displays house up to 144 clamshell packages including our most popular holiday herbs - rosemary, sage, and thyme. We plan to launch these displays starting at all Meijer retail locations. Each display contains three compartments, each of which can be easily restocked using a 48-count PDQ pallet. We will be showcasing these displays at the Show, and they will be available to all our major retail partners within our extensive distribution network as we reaffirm our dedication to providing flavor-forward, top-tier, sustainably cultivated, organic, fresh, and local produce.”

"We believe these new displays offer the Company an opportunity to capture additional, incremental revenue, due to their versatility. Beyond being located in the produce section of retail outlets, we believe Edible Garden will be able to capture additional sales volume by strategically placing these displays in secondary locations throughout the store, including the meat and frozen sections, as well as the front of the store. We believe this illustrates Edible Garden's core strength—its deep understanding of the retail market, enabling the Company to provide innovative solutions that have the potential to drive additional revenue and value. The Company’s commitment to our retail partners remains unwavering, and Edible Garden continues to respond to their needs and requests. This commitment to retailer needs was noted in an article in the respected industry publication, Produce Business .”

David Ross, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Edible Garden, commented, "Edible Garden remains committed to meeting the needs of our retail partners and simplifying the process of carrying the Company's products. Drawing from my previous experience as a retail buyer, I understand the expectations of our retail partners, and this product aligns perfectly with their needs."



Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

