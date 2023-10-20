Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2023, were $1.3 million, which remains consistent with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.40 for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net earnings year-to-date increased by 8.17% or by $303 thousand, to $3.7 million, as compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.16 for the period ending September 30, 2023 and $1.06 for the same period last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Bank’s operating performance in the third quarter and year-to-date was very strong. Loan quality remains solid,with the Bank having only one delinquent loan at quarter-end, and revenue was up significantly over the same period last year. Total assets reached an all time record in the third quarter, and we are optimistic about additional opportunities for growth and expansion over the next several years. We believe the economic engine of the Inland Empire is strong and diverse, and the Bank is well positioned to help small business customers in our market.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2023, total assets were $465.8 million, an increase of $65.9 million or 16.49% over $399.8 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased by $3.9 million or 1.2% to $341.4 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.8% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by $2.9 million or 1.65% to $178.2 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $181.2 million as of December 31, 2022. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and two non-performing loans as of December 31, 2022. OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and for the same quarter last year, respectively. Average interest-earning assets were $442.9 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $235.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.01% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $391.6 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $163.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.41% for the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $673.0 thousand for the third quarter of 2023, or an increase of 16.12% as compared with $579.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $2.0 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $1.3 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $503 thousand, which represents an decrease of $3 thousand or 0.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $506 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was approximately 28.3%, and 28.5% for the same quarter last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
 As of
 9/30/2023 12/31/2022
 unaudited audited
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$104,561,071  $36,436,018 
Cash and cash equivalents 104,561,071   36,436,018 
Fed Funds Sold 2,300   - 
  2,300   - 
    
Investment securities available for sale, net of zero allowance for credit losses 6,087,441   6,347,231 
Investment securities held to maturity, net of zero allowance for credit losses 161,749,315   160,668,959 
Total Investments 167,836,756   167,016,191 
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,444,904 in 2023, and $4,100,516 in 2022 173,224,506   176,555,783 
Stock investments, restricted, at cost 3,126,100   2,045,200 
Fixed assets, net 5,515,355   5,626,850 
Accrued interest receivable 1,286,041   1,153,613 
Bank owned life insurance 8,197,290   8,054,491 
Other assets 2,021,278   2,947,830 
Total assets$465,770,697  $399,835,974 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits   
Noninterest-bearing 185,148,633   204,189,323 
Interest-bearing 156,230,416   133,263,940 
Total deposits 341,379,049   337,453,262 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000,000   15,000,000 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 57,000,000   - 
Subordinated debt 10,000,000   10,000,000 
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000   3,093,000 
Accrued interest payable 1,569,455   124,947 
Other liabilities 1,986,510   1,815,062 
Total liabilities 430,028,014   367,486,270 
    
Shareholders' Equity   
Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,981 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 10,502,558   10,502,558 
Retained earnings 27,694,744   24,269,527 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss - unrecognized loss on available for sale, net of taxes (2,454,619)  (2,422,382)
Total shareholders' equity 35,742,683   32,349,703 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$465,770,697  $399,835,974 
    


Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
        
 For the three month ended For the nine month ended
 30-Sep 30-Sep
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Interest Income       
Interest and fees on loans 2,467,400   2,289,166   7,245,563   7,193,378 
Interest on investment securities 1,166,387   1,004,274   3,444,135   2,196,498 
Other interest income 1,410,450   344,108   2,990,487   580,703 
Total interest income 5,044,237   3,637,548   13,680,184   9,970,579 
        
Interest Expense       
Interest on deposits 841,282   86,555   1,835,134   177,876 
Interest on borrowings 877,179   222,041   2,112,955   641,264 
Total interest expense 1,718,460   308,597   3,948,089   819,140 
        
Net Interest Income 3,325,776   3,328,951   9,732,096   9,151,439 
Provision For Loan Losses 6,578   93,457   (81,806)  135,987 
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 3,319,198   3,235,495   9,813,901   9,015,452 
        
Noninterest Income       
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 424,453   324,008   1,184,329   943,114 
Interchange fees 106,418   130,022   314,803   364,397 
Earnings from bank-owned life insurance 48,677   46,724   142,799   135,876 
Other miscellaneous income 93,502   78,876   271,651   209,345 
Total noninterest income 673,049   579,630   1,913,582   1,652,732 
        
Noninterest Expense       
Salaries and employee benefits 1,381,721   1,266,765   4,101,388   3,702,106 
Occupancy and equipment 156,317   166,159   460,390   478,881 
Other expenses 674,654   603,331   1,984,139   1,729,437 
Total noninterest expense 2,212,691   2,036,255   6,545,917   5,910,424 
        
Income before income tax expense 1,779,556   1,778,870   5,181,566   4,757,760 
Provision for income taxes 503,424   506,530   1,470,859   1,350,354 
Net Income$1,276,132  $1,272,340  $3,710,707  $3,407,406 
Basic earnings per share$0.40  $0.40  $1.16  $1.06 
Diluted earnings per share$0.40  $0.40  $1.16  $1.06 
        


Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
  
 For the three month ended 
 30-Sep 30-Sep
Key Financial Ratios 2023   2022   2023   2022 
(unaudited)       
Annualized return on average equity 14.46%  16.62%  14.53%  15.20%
Annualized return on average assets 1.10%  1.23%  1.13%  1.13%
Net interest margin 3.01%  3.41%  3.11%  3.21%
Core efficiency ratio 55.33%  52.10%  56.21%  54.71%
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.001%  -0.008%  -0.017%  -0.031%
        
Average Balances       
(thousands, unaudited)       
Average assets 463,977   413,023   439,669   402,883 
Average interest-earning assets 442,867   391,582   418,587   381,264 
Average interest-bearing liabilities 235,812   163,224   209,835   157,915 
Average gross loans 178,251   176,252   179,089   175,436 
Average deposits 340,261   352,419   333,225   342,936 
Average equity 35,312   30,614   34,046   29,887 
        
 End of period    
 9/30/2023 12/31/2022    
Credit Quality       
Non-performing loans 520,726   404,095     
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.29%  0.22%    
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.11%  0.10%    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.50%  2.26%    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.29%  0.22%    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 854.56%  1014.74%    
        
Other Period-end Statistics       
Shareholders equity to total assets 7.67%  7.92%    
Net loans to deposits 50.74%  52.32%    
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 54.24%  60.51%    
Company Leverage Ratio 8.90%  8.12%    
        

