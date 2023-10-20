First Poppy 2023 presented to Canada’s Governor General

OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion presented the First Poppy of the 2023 National Poppy Campaign today, to Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada. The Legion’s Dominion President, Bruce Julian, pinned the Poppy during the ceremonial event at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.



“Each year, we are honoured by our Governor General’s gracious support in wearing the First Poppy,” he shares. “Her acceptance reflects this symbol’s importance in Canada, as a means of visually recognizing and thanking our fallen Veterans.”

As viceregal patron of The Royal Canadian Legion, the Governor General shared some remarks, pinned poppies on Veterans and guests, and exchanged a few words with them.

Legion Grand President Vice Admiral (Ret’d) Larry Murray also greeted guests and spoke of the importance of the Legion’s First Poppy presentation during his remarks.

“Indeed, Remembrance, as symbolized by the Poppy, remains our eternal recognition of the service and sacrifice of all the women and men who protect our freedoms,” he said.

As part of the First Poppy presentation event, Rideau Hall displayed an image of the Legion’s “Poppy Stories” which highlights new stories about Veterans from peacekeeping missions this year. It is the second year for this initiative, which allows people to use a smart phone to scan their lapel Poppy to read the personal story of a Canadian Veteran.

The Poppy is Canada’s symbol of Remembrance for fallen military and RCMP Veterans. It reflects the country’s ongoing thankfulness for their sacrifices and its image is a central part of the National Poppy Campaign. Funds donated locally during the campaign are distributed locally, to help support Veterans and their families, communities, and to promote Remembrance.

The Legion’s National Poppy Campaign launches annually on the last Friday in October and will begin on October 27 this year.

