Repeat: Prairie Operating Co. and High West Energy Form Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (OTCQB: CRKR; “the Company”), is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership with High West Energy, aimed at supplying electric power to all field operations. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the electrification of the majority of Prairie Operating's rural DJ Basin acreage position in northern Weld County, Colorado.

Prairie Operating's comprehensive electrification strategy encompasses key areas within its operations, including the electrification of drilling rigs, the implementation of electric-driven compression at facilities, and the utilization of air-driven pneumatic devices. By transitioning away from diesel and field gas-powered operations, Prairie Operating anticipates substantial reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity and nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions.

Ed Kovalik, Chairman and CEO of Prairie Operating Co., commented, “This strategic partnership highlights our unwavering commitment to seeking sustainable business opportunities that generate competitive long-term financial returns, while prioritizing safe and environmentally responsible execution. The company's dedication to ESG principles remains a driving force behind our internal execution and investment decision strategy.”

By partnering with High West Energy, Prairie Operating is at the forefront of setting new benchmarks for sustainable practices, while contributing to a greener and more resilient energy landscape.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. (f/k/a Creek Road Miners, Inc.) is a publicly-traded company with assets held in Weld County, Colorado. The Company is dedicated to developing affordable, reliable energy to meet the world’s growing demand, while continuing to protect the environment. To learn more, visit www.prairieopco.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, financial, legal, political, and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the ability of the Company to successfully develop its assets in Weld County, Colorado; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger with Prairie Operating Co., LLC; the risks related to the growth of the Company’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and the effects of competition on the Company’s future business. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks not currently known by the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations can be found in the registration statement on Form S-1 filed by the Company on June 16, 2023, as amended on July 27, 2023, and in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Wobbe Ploegsma

wp@prairieopco.com