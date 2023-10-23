Aspo Plc

Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin divests its bakery equipment trading business

Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin has signed an agreement for the sale of its bakery equipment trading business to Orat Oy. Orat Oy is a Finnish family business specializing in import of machinery, accessories and raw materials used in the food industry and is part of Oy Transmeri Group Ab group. Leipurin bakery equipment trading business serves Finnish bakeries and other food industry companies with production equipment as well related services and spare parts. The transaction price is approximately EUR 500 thousand and includes the business and related inventory. Closing of the transaction requires certain approvals of business partners and is expected to take place by the end of the year.

“We are happy to have found a new home for Leipurin’s bakery equipment trading business in Orat with long history in machinery import for the food industry. This divestment supports Leipurin’s strategy to be a focused, Nordic ingredient and service company,” says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.

In 2022, bakery equipment trading business’s net sales amounted to EUR 2 million. The transaction will not have a significant impact on Aspo’s earnings.

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.

