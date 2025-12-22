|Aspo Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|22.12.2025
|Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 22.12.2025
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|22.12.2025
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ASPO
|Amount
|3 000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|6,5000
|EUR
|Total cost
|19 500,00
|EUR
|Aspo Plc now holds a total of 100 000 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 22.12.2025
|The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
|No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
|and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|On behalf of Aspo Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
|For more information, please contact:
|Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com
|www.aspo.com
