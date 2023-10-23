Tower Semiconductor Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call





MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel – October 23, 2023 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/ TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, will issue its third quarter 2023 earnings release on Monday, November 13, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results and fourth quarter 2023 guidance on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (09:00 a.m. Central, 08:00 a.m. Mountain, 07:00 a.m. Pacific and 05:00 p.m. Israel time).

This call will be webcasted and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section on Tower Semiconductor’s website at https://ir.towersemi.com/ or can also be accessed by calling the following numbers: U.S. Toll-Free: 1-888-642-5032; Israel: 03-918-0610; International: +972-3-918-0610. The teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo and is sharing a 300mm facility in Italy with STMicroelectronics. For information, please visit: www.towersemi.com.

###

Contact Information:

Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations

Noit Levy, SVP Investor Relations

noitle@towersemi.com

+972-74-7377556

Attachment