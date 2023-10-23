Xometry to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On Nov. 9, 2023

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on November 9, 2023.



Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its third quarter 2023 financial results, Xometry will also release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com .

Xometry, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Thursday, November 9th, 2023

8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific

To register please use the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1d244cfd8ee84a47a1618245cd6518fb

You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the $2.4 trillion manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to access global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to quickly and effectively analyze complex parts in real-time, match buyers with the right suppliers globally and provide accurate pricing and lead times. Through its extensible marketplace, Xometry continuously scales its offerings, delivering an ever-expanding menu of manufacturing capabilities. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne

VP, Investor Relations

240-335-8132

Shawn.Milne@Xometry.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Hutchison

VP, Global Corporate Communications

Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com