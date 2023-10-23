Komprise Expands Data Migration to Address Unique Needs in Healthcare, IoT, M&A and Offline Data Transfers

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management, today announces a major update to Komprise Elastic Data Migration, which expands to address specific use cases for large-scale file and object data migrations. The latest release includes three new options for customers that go beyond traditional enterprise migrations: zero downtime or “warm cutover” migrations for real-time and IoT data, pre-loaded migrations supporting non-empty destinations and consolidation migrations for IT teams to combine multiple data storage shares in a single migration job.



Zero downtime/warm cutover migration : During a typical migration when the administrator is ready to perform the cutover to destination shares, the source shares and destination shares are set to “read-only” while the last changes made on the source are copied to the destination. This "cutover" period can be several hours. During this time, users or applications cannot write any data. This is a critical problem in many situations including where machine-generated data such as from medical imaging equipment, lab instruments or IoT sensors cannot cease the stream of data being generated and must be able to always write that data. Komprise addresses this situation by allowing users and applications to add, modify and delete data on the destination shares during this cutover period, eliminating this downtime.



“Komprise eliminates the dread of unstructured data migrations with analytics-first intelligent automation and the fastest WAN migration speeds for data center or cloud consolidations,” says Kumar Goswami, cofounder and CEO at Komprise. “Now, by delivering more options and flexibility, we enable faster ROI for our customers who rely on Komprise to move and manage petabytes of file and object data.”

Availability

Komprise Elastic Data Migration 5.0 is available as a standalone solution and is included in the Komprise Intelligent Data Management platform. Learn more at Komprise.com/whatsnew.

