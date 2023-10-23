Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 Nine-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



2023 Nine-Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Net income increased 13.6% to a record $13.8 million

Earnings were $1.70 per diluted share compared to $2.08 per diluted share, reflecting a 38.6% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 28.6% to a record $19.0 million (1)

Net interest income increased 38.0% to a record $49.8 million

Net interest margin improved by 13 basis points to 4.15%, compared to 4.02%

Noninterest income increased 17.5% to $5.1 million

Total loans were a record $1.45 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022

Total deposits were a record $1.46 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022

Return on average assets was 1.06%, compared to 1.24%

Return on average equity was 9.43%, compared to 11.96%

Return on average tangible common equity (1) was 11.92%, compared to 13.59%

was 11.92%, compared to 13.59% Strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.75%, compared to 0.78%

Allowance for credit losses was 1.45% of total loans, compared to 1.46%

Equity to assets increased to 10.80% from 9.09%

(1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

"Our third quarter performance reflects record loans, stable asset quality, and controlled operating expenses. Throughout the year, we have added proven executives to our leadership team to help support our growth. We have also added experienced lenders and treasury management professionals to grow Middlefield's brand and drive loan and deposit growth across our Northeast, Central, and Western Ohio markets. As a result of our team's efforts, we ended the third quarter with record total loans and assets and a 103-basis point year-over-year increase in our yield on earning assets. While this has produced strong levels of interest income, the higher rate environment and significant competition for deposits increased our funding costs at a faster rate and pressured net interest income during the quarter. We expect increased competition for deposits and higher funding costs to continue throughout 2023 and into 2024," stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.

"We continue prudently managing our balance sheet and closely monitoring our loan portfolio. Despite the higher rate environment, economic activity remains stable across our Ohio markets, supported by low unemployment and large-scale, multi-year economic development projects. Our local presence in attractive Ohio markets, combined with $840 million in maximum borrowing capacity and a proven team of banking professionals, allows us to support the local needs of our communities while continuing to invest in our long-term growth initiatives," concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the 2023 nine-month period increased 38.0% to $49.8 million, compared to $36.1 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 4.15%, compared to 4.02% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2023 third quarter increased 26.7% to $16.0 million, compared to $12.6 million for the 2022 third quarter. The net interest margin for the 2023 third quarter was 3.88%, compared to 4.23% for the same period of 2022.

Pre-tax income for the 2022 nine-month period benefited from $1.2 million of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

For the 2023 nine-month period, noninterest income was $5.1 million, compared to $4.3 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2023 third quarter was $1.8 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period the previous year.

For the 2023 nine-month period, noninterest expense was $36.0 million, compared to $25.7 million for the same period last year. Noninterest expense in the 2023 third quarter were $12.1 million, compared to $8.9 million for the 2022 third quarter. Higher 2023 third-quarter and year-to-date expenses were primarily associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger.

Net income for the 2023 nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, was $13.8 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $2.08 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income for the 2023 nine-months was $19.0 million, an increase of 28.6% from $14.7 million last year. For the 2023 third quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $5.7 million, an increase of 7.7% from $5.3 million last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”).

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2023, increased 32.7% to $1.79 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at September 30, 2022. Total loans at September 30, 2023, increased 45.6% to $1.45 billion, compared to $995.2 million at September 30, 2022. The 45.6% year-over-year increase in total loans was due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger and organic loan growth. At September 30, 2023, total loans have increased organically by approximately 9.4% on an annualized basis.

Total deposits at September 30, 2023, were $1.46 billion, compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2022. The 28.9% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 33.9% at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2023, the Company had brokered deposits of $53.5 million, compared to $5.0 million at September 30, 2022.

The investment securities portfolio was $159.4 million at September 30, 2023, compared with $162.1 million at September 30, 2022.

Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Our balance sheet remains strong, and during the quarter, we continued to benefit from stable asset quality, ample capital levels, and limited exposure to unrealized losses within our investment portfolio. Reflecting the stability of our loan portfolio, at September 30, 2023, nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.75%, compared to 0.78% at September 30, 2022. In addition, we ended the quarter with $65.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $159.4 million in available for sale investment securities, and $570.8 million of maximum borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank, demonstrating ample liquidity levels. Finally, we maintained a modest level of unrealized losses on all securities, which was 13.6% of total capital at September 30, 2023, compared to 20.4% at September 30, 2022. We are confident we have sufficient liquidity to navigate a more complex economic environment while supporting our growth strategies and capital allocation priorities."

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at September 30, 2023:

CRE Category Balance

(in thousands) Percent of CRE

Portfolio Percent of Loan

Portfolio Office Space $ 76,048 11.7% 5.3% Shopping Plazas $ 76,036 11.7% 5.3% Multi-Family $ 82,578 12.7% 5.7% Self-Storage $ 59,734 9.2% 4.1% Hospitality $ 40,450 6.2% 2.8% Senior Living $ 23,629 3.6% 1.6% Other $ 292,372 44.9% 20.2% Total CRE $ 650,847 100.0% 45.0%

Middlefield's commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.3% of the Company's total loan portfolio at September 30, 2023, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 53%.

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

At September 30, 2023, stockholders' equity was $193.7 million compared to $122.9 million at September 30, 2022. The 57.7% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and acquisition of stock under the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at September 30, 2023, was $23.94 compared to $21.30 at September 30, 2022.

At September 30, 2023, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $150.6 million, compared to $106.6 million at September 30, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $18.62 at September 30, 2023, compared to $18.48 at September 30, 2022. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”).

Through the 2023 nine-month period, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.60 per share, a 17.6% increase from $0.51 per share for the same period last year.

At September 30, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets ratio of 10.80%, compared to 9.09% at September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

For the 2023 nine-month period and third quarter, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $2.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively, versus no provisions for credit losses for the same periods last year. The increase is largely due to growth in unfunded commitments.

Net recoveries were $16,000 or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 third quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $18,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at September 30, 2022. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $87,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $190,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022.

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023, were $7.7 million, compared to $3.7 million at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023, were $13.5 million, compared to $10.5 million at September 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2023, stood at $21.0 million, or 1.45% of total loans, compared to $14.5 million, or 1.46% of total loans at September 30, 2022.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.79 billion at September 30, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Balance Sheets (period end) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 56,228 $ 49,422 $ 59,609 $ 51,404 $ 119,777 Federal funds sold 9,274 9,654 7,048 2,405 8,800 Cash and cash equivalents 65,502 59,076 66,657 53,809 128,577 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 159,414 167,209 169,605 164,967 162,064 Other investments 958 711 777 915 972 Loans held for sale 632 171 104 - - Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 185,593 187,919 185,661 191,748 120,912 Non-owner occupied 382,676 385,846 400,314 380,580 285,419 Multifamily 82,578 58,579 63,892 58,251 38,063 Residential real estate 321,331 312,196 306,179 296,308 247,612 Commercial and industrial 214,334 209,349 195,024 195,602 146,987 Home equity lines of credit 127,494 126,894 126,555 128,065 114,344 Construction and other 127,106 118,851 97,406 94,199 33,748 Consumer installment 7,481 9,801 7,816 8,119 8,110 Total loans 1,448,593 1,409,435 1,382,847 1,352,872 995,195 Less allowance for credit losses 20,986 20,591 20,162 14,438 14,532 Net loans 1,427,607 1,388,844 1,362,685 1,338,434 980,663 Premises and equipment, net 21,708 21,629 21,775 21,961 16,215 Goodwill 36,197 36,197 31,735 31,735 15,071 Core deposit intangibles 6,906 7,171 7,436 7,701 1,171 Bank-owned life insurance 34,153 34,235 34,015 33,811 17,382 Other real estate owned 5,792 5,792 5,792 5,821 6,792 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 34,551 30,472 27,258 28,528 22,104 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,793,420 $ 1,751,507 $ 1,727,839 $ 1,687,682 $ 1,351,011 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 424,055 $ 441,102 $ 474,977 $ 503,907 $ 383,675 Interest-bearing demand 243,973 229,633 196,086 164,677 160,112 Money market 275,766 241,537 221,723 187,498 162,052 Savings 216,453 231,508 287,859 307,917 247,466 Time 296,732 287,861 244,962 238,020 177,182 Total deposits 1,456,979 1,431,641 1,425,607 1,402,019 1,130,487 Short-term borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 118,000 100,000 85,000 65,000 80,000 Other borrowings 11,912 11,961 12,010 12,059 12,107 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,780 10,678 10,057 10,913 5,562 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,599,671 1,554,280 1,532,674 1,489,991 1,228,156 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,928,028 shares issued, 8,092,576 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 161,312 161,211 161,248 161,029 87,640 Retained earnings 98,717 96,500 93,024 94,154 93,166 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,426 ) (20,630 ) (19,253 ) (22,144 ) (25,080 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of September 30, 2023 (39,854 ) (39,854 ) (39,854 ) (35,348 ) (32,871 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 193,749 197,227 195,165 197,691 122,855 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,793,420 $ 1,751,507 $ 1,727,839 $ 1,687,682 $ 1,351,011 MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30,

September 30, Statements of Income 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 20,899 $ 20,762 $ 18,275 $ 14,368 $ 11,892 $ 59,935 $ 34,145 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 300 369 250 240 134 920 232 Federal funds sold 266 158 253 119 51 678 100 Investment securities: Taxable interest 477 479 458 477 449 1,415 1,334 Tax-exempt interest 980 978 980 986 982 2,938 2,721 Dividends on stock 148 91 88 68 59 326 116 Total interest and dividend income 23,070 22,837 20,304 16,258 13,567 66,212 38,648 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,632 3,851 2,990 1,771 812 12,472 2,247 Short-term borrowings 1,258 1,462 653 263 44 3,373 44 Other borrowings 213 170 155 142 112 539 262 Total interest expense 7,103 5,483 3,798 2,176 968 16,384 2,553 NET INTEREST INCOME 15,967 17,354 16,506 14,082 12,599 49,828 36,095 Provision for credit losses 1,127 814 507 - - 2,449 - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 14,840 16,540 15,999 14,082 12,599 47,379 36,095 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 954 940 987 976 1,004 2,880 2,874 Gain (loss) on equity 48 (67 ) (138 ) (77 ) (57 ) (157 ) (96 ) Gain on other real estate owned - - 2 - - 2 - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 207 220 200 137 108 627 322 Gain (loss) on sale of loans 45 6 23 (4 ) 7 74 28 Revenue from investment services 190 174 186 147 233 550 527 Gross rental income 110 77 102 951 - 290 - Other income 263 242 318 284 251 822 677 Total noninterest income 1,817 1,592 1,680 2,414 1,546 5,088 4,332 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 5,994 6,019 5,852 4,886 4,491 17,865 12,662 Occupancy expense 699 659 696 487 458 2,054 1,546 Equipment expense 297 354 317 252 233 969 822 Data processing costs 1,209 1,137 1,070 1,050 985 3,587 2,650 Ohio state franchise tax 398 398 385 279 293 1,180 878 Federal deposit insurance expense 207 249 120 105 84 576 224 Professional fees 545 550 538 382 280 1,633 1,118 Other real estate owned writedowns - - - 1,000 - - 215 Advertising expense 414 415 486 308 268 1,315 725 Software amortization expense 24 23 26 28 27 73 115 Core deposit intangible amortization 265 265 265 140 78 794 232 Gross other real estate owned expenses 195 63 132 692 1 390 - Merger-related costs 22 206 245 1,413 390 300 969 Other expense 1,849 1,716 1,661 1,321 1,298 5,228 3,531 Total noninterest expense 12,118 12,054 11,793 12,343 8,886 35,964 25,687 Income before income taxes 4,539 6,078 5,886 4,153 5,259 16,503 14,740 Income taxes 703 986 989 651 1,010 2,678 2,569 NET INCOME $ 3,836 $ 5,092 $ 4,897 $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 13,825 $ 12,171 PTPP (1) $ 5,666 $ 6,892 $ 6,393 $ 4,153 $ 5,259 $ 18,952 $ 14,740 (1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures. MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.47 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 0.53 $ 0.73 $ 1.71 $ 2.08 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 0.53 $ 0.73 $ 1.70 $ 2.08 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.30 $ 0.17 $ 0.60 $ 0.51 Book value per share (period end) $ 23.94 $ 24.38 $ 24.13 $ 23.98 $ 21.30 $ 23.94 $ 21.30 Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $ 18.62 $ 19.02 $ 19.29 $ 19.19 $ 18.48 $ 18.62 $ 18.48 Dividends declared $ 1,619 $ 1,616 $ 1,605 $ 2,514 $ 983 $ 4,841 $ 2,976 Dividend yield 3.12 % 2.99 % 2.89 % 4.34 % 2.49 % 3.16 % 2.52 % Dividend payout ratio 42.21 % 31.74 % 32.78 % 71.79 % 23.13 % 35.02 % 24.45 % Average shares outstanding - basic 8,092,494 8,088,793 8,138,771 6,593,616 5,792,773 8,106,517 5,840,757 Average shares outstanding - diluted 8,101,306 8,101,984 8,152,629 6,610,907 5,805,799 8,115,329 5,853,783 Period ending shares outstanding 8,092,576 8,088,793 8,088,793 8,245,235 5,767,803 8,092,576 5,767,803 Selected ratios Return on average assets (Annualized) 0.86 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 0.97 % 1.32 % 1.06 % 1.24 % Return on average equity (Annualized) 7.73 % 10.41 % 10.19 % 9.35 % 12.94 % 9.43 % 11.96 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3) 9.91 % 13.12 % 12.77 % 11.13 % 14.79 % 11.92 % 13.59 % Efficiency (4) 65.65 % 61.27 % 62.44 % 72.75 % 61.07 % 63.10 % 61.79 % Equity to assets at period end 10.80 % 11.26 % 11.30 % 11.71 % 9.09 % 10.80 % 9.09 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.68 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.86 % 0.69 % 2.06 % 1.96 % (1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income. MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, Yields 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) 5.82 % 5.96 % 5.45 % 5.11 % 4.78 % 5.75 % 4.66 % Investment securities (1) 4.09 % 4.08 % 4.11 % 3.83 % 3.90 % 4.08 % 3.69 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 4.13 % 3.98 % 3.46 % 3.42 % 2.06 % 3.85 % 0.82 % Total interest-earning assets 5.58 % 5.69 % 5.22 % 4.88 % 4.55 % 5.50 % 4.30 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 1.51 % 1.11 % 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.22 % 1.20 % 0.17 % Money market deposits 2.94 % 2.21 % 1.52 % 1.00 % 0.46 % 2.29 % 0.47 % Savings deposits 0.58 % 0.73 % 1.03 % 0.49 % 0.19 % 0.80 % 0.10 % Certificates of deposit 3.27 % 2.35 % 1.71 % 1.30 % 0.96 % 2.50 % 0.89 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.16 % 1.60 % 1.28 % 0.87 % 0.43 % 1.70 % 0.39 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 5.66 % 5.26 % 4.78 % 4.25 % 2.94 % 5.30 % 2.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.48 % 2.02 % 1.52 % 1.02 % 0.50 % 2.03 % 0.43 % Cost of deposits 1.53 % 1.09 % 0.84 % 0.57 % 0.29 % 1.16 % 0.26 % Cost of funds 1.80 % 1.43 % 1.02 % 0.68 % 0.34 % 1.42 % 0.29 % Net interest margin (2) 3.88 % 4.34 % 4.26 % 4.23 % 4.23 % 4.15 % 4.02 % (1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Asset quality data 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming loans (1) $ 7,717 $ 7,116 $ 6,882 $ 2,111 $ 3,692 Other real estate owned 5,792 5,792 5,792 5,821 6,792 Nonperforming assets $ 13,509 $ 12,908 $ 12,674 $ 7,932 $ 10,484 Allowance for credit losses $ 20,986 $ 20,591 $ 20,162 $ 14,438 $ 14,532 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.45 % 1.46 % 1.46 % 1.07 % 1.46 % Net charge-offs (recoveries): Quarter-to-date $ (16 ) $ 111 $ (8 ) $ 94 $ 18 Year-to-date 87 103 (8 ) (96 ) (190 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.01 % Year-to-date 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % (0.01 %) (0.02 %) Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.16 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 271.95 % 289.36 % 292.97 % 683.94 % 393.61 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.73 % 0.47 % 0.78 % (1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time. Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Stockholders' equity $ 193,749 $ 197,227 $ 195,165 $ 197,691 $ 122,855 Less goodwill and other intangibles 43,103 43,368 39,171 39,436 16,242 Tangible common equity $ 150,646 $ 153,859 $ 155,994 $ 158,255 $ 106,613 Shares outstanding 8,092,576 8,088,793 8,088,793 8,245,235 5,767,803 Tangible book value per share $ 18.62 $ 19.02 $ 19.29 $ 19.19 $ 18.48 Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Average stockholders' equity $ 196,795 $ 196,183 $ 194,814 $ 148,616 $ 130,263 $ 196,074 $ 136,090 Less average goodwill and other intangibles 43,232 40,522 39,300 23,731 16,280 41,018 16,357 Average tangible common equity $ 153,563 $ 155,661 $ 155,514 $ 124,885 $ 113,983 $ 155,056 $ 119,733 Net income $ 3,836 $ 5,092 $ 4,897 $ 4,896 $ 3,502 $ 13,825 $ 12,171 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 9.91 % 13.12 % 12.77 % 11.13 % 14.79 % 11.92 % 13.59 % Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 3,836 $ 5,092 $ 4,897 $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 13,825 $ 12,171 Add income taxes 703 986 989 651 1,010 2,678 2,569 Add provision for credit losses 1,127 814 507 - - 2,449 - PTPP $ 5,666 $ 6,892 $ 6,393 $ 4,153 $ 5,259 $ 18,952 $ 14,740 MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Average Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (1) $ 1,425,375 $ 20,899 5.82 % $ 987,689 $ 11,892 4.78 % Investment securities (1) 166,671 1,457 4.09 % 172,316 1,431 3.90 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (2) 68,587 714 4.13 % 46,938 244 2.06 % Total interest-earning assets 1,660,633 23,070 5.58 % 1,206,943 13,567 4.55 % Noninterest-earning assets 115,353 73,753 Total assets $ 1,775,986 $ 1,280,696 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 256,153 $ 975 1.51 % $ 162,878 $ 91 0.22 % Money market deposits 259,802 1,928 2.94 % 155,095 180 0.46 % Savings deposits 225,216 327 0.58 % 249,898 119 0.19 % Certificates of deposit 291,409 2,402 3.27 % 174,091 422 0.96 % Short-term borrowings 91,201 1,258 5.47 % 8,554 44 2.04 % Other borrowings 11,940 213 7.08 % 12,530 112 3.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,135,721 7,103 2.48 % 763,046 968 0.50 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 431,775 382,351 Other liabilities 11,695 5,036 Stockholders' equity 196,795 130,263 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,775,986 $ 1,280,696 Net interest income $ 15,967 $ 12,599 Interest rate spread (3) 3.10 % 4.05 % Net interest margin (4) 3.88 % 4.23 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.22 % 158.17 % (1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $270 and $277 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (1) $ 1,425,375 $ 20,899 5.82 % $ 1,400,074 $ 20,762 5.96 % Investment securities (1) 166,671 1,457 4.09 % 168,890 1,457 4.08 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (2) 68,587 714 4.13 % 62,296 618 3.98 % Total interest-earning assets 1,660,633 23,070 5.58 % 1,631,260 22,837 5.69 % Noninterest-earning assets 115,353 114,120 Total assets $ 1,775,986 $ 1,745,380 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 256,153 $ 975 1.51 % $ 214,045 $ 595 1.11 % Money market deposits 259,802 1,928 2.94 % 234,497 1,294 2.21 % Savings deposits 225,216 327 0.58 % 263,587 478 0.73 % Certificates of deposit 291,409 2,402 3.27 % 252,785 1,484 2.35 % Short-term borrowings 91,201 1,258 5.47 % 112,349 1,462 5.22 % Other borrowings 11,940 213 7.08 % 11,992 170 5.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,135,721 7,103 2.48 % 1,089,255 5,483 2.02 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 431,775 450,835 Other liabilities 11,695 9,107 Stockholders' equity 196,795 196,183 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,775,986 $ 1,745,380 Net interest income $ 15,967 $ 17,354 Interest rate spread (3) 3.10 % 3.67 % Net interest margin (4) 3.88 % 4.34 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.22 % 149.76 % (1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $270 and $294 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (1) $ 1,395,438 $ 59,935 5.75 % $ 980,787 $ 34,145 4.66 % Investment securities (1) 168,049 4,353 4.08 % 173,094 4,055 3.69 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (2) 66,730 1,924 3.85 % 72,851 448 0.82 % Total interest-earning assets 1,630,217 66,212 5.50 % 1,226,732 38,648 4.30 % Noninterest-earning assets 115,627 82,733 Total assets $ 1,745,844 $ 1,309,465 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 216,044 $ 1,934 1.20 % $ 164,337 $ 210 0.17 % Money market deposits 234,236 4,005 2.29 % 175,024 620 0.47 % Savings deposits 267,951 1,608 0.80 % 256,762 197 0.10 % Certificates of deposit 263,448 4,925 2.50 % 184,165 1,220 0.89 % Short-term borrowings 86,670 3,373 5.20 % 2,851 44 2.06 % Other borrowings 11,990 539 6.01 % 12,806 262 2.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,080,339 16,384 2.03 % 795,945 2,553 0.43 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 458,086 372,343 Other liabilities 11,345 5,087 Stockholders' equity 196,074 136,090 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,745,844 $ 1,309,465 Net interest income $ 49,828 $ 36,095 Interest rate spread (3) 3.47 % 3.87 % Net interest margin (4) 4.15 % 4.02 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 150.90 % 154.12 % (1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $824 and $768 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.