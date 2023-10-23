Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 Nine-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
2023 Nine-Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
- Net income increased 13.6% to a record $13.8 million
- Earnings were $1.70 per diluted share compared to $2.08 per diluted share, reflecting a 38.6% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
- Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 28.6% to a record $19.0 million(1)
- Net interest income increased 38.0% to a record $49.8 million
- Net interest margin improved by 13 basis points to 4.15%, compared to 4.02%
- Noninterest income increased 17.5% to $5.1 million
- Total loans were a record $1.45 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022
- Total deposits were a record $1.46 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022
- Return on average assets was 1.06%, compared to 1.24%
- Return on average equity was 9.43%, compared to 11.96%
- Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 11.92%, compared to 13.59%
- Strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.75%, compared to 0.78%
- Allowance for credit losses was 1.45% of total loans, compared to 1.46%
- Equity to assets increased to 10.80% from 9.09%
(1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”
"Our third quarter performance reflects record loans, stable asset quality, and controlled operating expenses. Throughout the year, we have added proven executives to our leadership team to help support our growth. We have also added experienced lenders and treasury management professionals to grow Middlefield's brand and drive loan and deposit growth across our Northeast, Central, and Western Ohio markets. As a result of our team's efforts, we ended the third quarter with record total loans and assets and a 103-basis point year-over-year increase in our yield on earning assets. While this has produced strong levels of interest income, the higher rate environment and significant competition for deposits increased our funding costs at a faster rate and pressured net interest income during the quarter. We expect increased competition for deposits and higher funding costs to continue throughout 2023 and into 2024," stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.
"We continue prudently managing our balance sheet and closely monitoring our loan portfolio. Despite the higher rate environment, economic activity remains stable across our Ohio markets, supported by low unemployment and large-scale, multi-year economic development projects. Our local presence in attractive Ohio markets, combined with $840 million in maximum borrowing capacity and a proven team of banking professionals, allows us to support the local needs of our communities while continuing to invest in our long-term growth initiatives," concluded Mr. Heslop.
Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2023 nine-month period increased 38.0% to $49.8 million, compared to $36.1 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 4.15%, compared to 4.02% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2023 third quarter increased 26.7% to $16.0 million, compared to $12.6 million for the 2022 third quarter. The net interest margin for the 2023 third quarter was 3.88%, compared to 4.23% for the same period of 2022.
Pre-tax income for the 2022 nine-month period benefited from $1.2 million of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").
For the 2023 nine-month period, noninterest income was $5.1 million, compared to $4.3 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2023 third quarter was $1.8 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period the previous year.
For the 2023 nine-month period, noninterest expense was $36.0 million, compared to $25.7 million for the same period last year. Noninterest expense in the 2023 third quarter were $12.1 million, compared to $8.9 million for the 2022 third quarter. Higher 2023 third-quarter and year-to-date expenses were primarily associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger.
Net income for the 2023 nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, was $13.8 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $2.08 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the same period last year.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income for the 2023 nine-months was $19.0 million, an increase of 28.6% from $14.7 million last year. For the 2023 third quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $5.7 million, an increase of 7.7% from $5.3 million last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”).
Balance Sheet
Total assets at September 30, 2023, increased 32.7% to $1.79 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at September 30, 2022. Total loans at September 30, 2023, increased 45.6% to $1.45 billion, compared to $995.2 million at September 30, 2022. The 45.6% year-over-year increase in total loans was due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger and organic loan growth. At September 30, 2023, total loans have increased organically by approximately 9.4% on an annualized basis.
Total deposits at September 30, 2023, were $1.46 billion, compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2022. The 28.9% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 33.9% at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2023, the Company had brokered deposits of $53.5 million, compared to $5.0 million at September 30, 2022.
The investment securities portfolio was $159.4 million at September 30, 2023, compared with $162.1 million at September 30, 2022.
Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Our balance sheet remains strong, and during the quarter, we continued to benefit from stable asset quality, ample capital levels, and limited exposure to unrealized losses within our investment portfolio. Reflecting the stability of our loan portfolio, at September 30, 2023, nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.75%, compared to 0.78% at September 30, 2022. In addition, we ended the quarter with $65.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $159.4 million in available for sale investment securities, and $570.8 million of maximum borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank, demonstrating ample liquidity levels. Finally, we maintained a modest level of unrealized losses on all securities, which was 13.6% of total capital at September 30, 2023, compared to 20.4% at September 30, 2022. We are confident we have sufficient liquidity to navigate a more complex economic environment while supporting our growth strategies and capital allocation priorities."
Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at September 30, 2023:
|CRE Category
|Balance
(in thousands)
|Percent of CRE
Portfolio
|Percent of Loan
Portfolio
|Office Space
|$
|76,048
|11.7%
|5.3%
|Shopping Plazas
|$
|76,036
|11.7%
|5.3%
|Multi-Family
|$
|82,578
|12.7%
|5.7%
|Self-Storage
|$
|59,734
|9.2%
|4.1%
|Hospitality
|$
|40,450
|6.2%
|2.8%
|Senior Living
|$
|23,629
|3.6%
|1.6%
|Other
|$
|292,372
|44.9%
|20.2%
|Total CRE
|$
|650,847
|100.0%
|45.0%
Middlefield's commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.3% of the Company's total loan portfolio at September 30, 2023, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 53%.
Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At September 30, 2023, stockholders' equity was $193.7 million compared to $122.9 million at September 30, 2022. The 57.7% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and acquisition of stock under the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at September 30, 2023, was $23.94 compared to $21.30 at September 30, 2022.
At September 30, 2023, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $150.6 million, compared to $106.6 million at September 30, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $18.62 at September 30, 2023, compared to $18.48 at September 30, 2022. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”).
Through the 2023 nine-month period, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.60 per share, a 17.6% increase from $0.51 per share for the same period last year.
At September 30, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets ratio of 10.80%, compared to 9.09% at September 30, 2022.
Asset Quality
For the 2023 nine-month period and third quarter, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $2.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively, versus no provisions for credit losses for the same periods last year. The increase is largely due to growth in unfunded commitments.
Net recoveries were $16,000 or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 third quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $18,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at September 30, 2022. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $87,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $190,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022.
Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023, were $7.7 million, compared to $3.7 million at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023, were $13.5 million, compared to $10.5 million at September 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2023, stood at $21.0 million, or 1.45% of total loans, compared to $14.5 million, or 1.46% of total loans at September 30, 2022.
About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.79 billion at September 30, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Balance Sheets (period end)
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|56,228
|$
|49,422
|$
|59,609
|$
|51,404
|$
|119,777
|Federal funds sold
|9,274
|9,654
|7,048
|2,405
|8,800
|Cash and cash equivalents
|65,502
|59,076
|66,657
|53,809
|128,577
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|159,414
|167,209
|169,605
|164,967
|162,064
|Other investments
|958
|711
|777
|915
|972
|Loans held for sale
|632
|171
|104
|-
|-
|Loans:
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner occupied
|185,593
|187,919
|185,661
|191,748
|120,912
|Non-owner occupied
|382,676
|385,846
|400,314
|380,580
|285,419
|Multifamily
|82,578
|58,579
|63,892
|58,251
|38,063
|Residential real estate
|321,331
|312,196
|306,179
|296,308
|247,612
|Commercial and industrial
|214,334
|209,349
|195,024
|195,602
|146,987
|Home equity lines of credit
|127,494
|126,894
|126,555
|128,065
|114,344
|Construction and other
|127,106
|118,851
|97,406
|94,199
|33,748
|Consumer installment
|7,481
|9,801
|7,816
|8,119
|8,110
|Total loans
|1,448,593
|1,409,435
|1,382,847
|1,352,872
|995,195
|Less allowance for credit losses
|20,986
|20,591
|20,162
|14,438
|14,532
|Net loans
|1,427,607
|1,388,844
|1,362,685
|1,338,434
|980,663
|Premises and equipment, net
|21,708
|21,629
|21,775
|21,961
|16,215
|Goodwill
|36,197
|36,197
|31,735
|31,735
|15,071
|Core deposit intangibles
|6,906
|7,171
|7,436
|7,701
|1,171
|Bank-owned life insurance
|34,153
|34,235
|34,015
|33,811
|17,382
|Other real estate owned
|5,792
|5,792
|5,792
|5,821
|6,792
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|34,551
|30,472
|27,258
|28,528
|22,104
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,793,420
|$
|1,751,507
|$
|1,727,839
|$
|1,687,682
|$
|1,351,011
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|424,055
|$
|441,102
|$
|474,977
|$
|503,907
|$
|383,675
|Interest-bearing demand
|243,973
|229,633
|196,086
|164,677
|160,112
|Money market
|275,766
|241,537
|221,723
|187,498
|162,052
|Savings
|216,453
|231,508
|287,859
|307,917
|247,466
|Time
|296,732
|287,861
|244,962
|238,020
|177,182
|Total deposits
|1,456,979
|1,431,641
|1,425,607
|1,402,019
|1,130,487
|Short-term borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|118,000
|100,000
|85,000
|65,000
|80,000
|Other borrowings
|11,912
|11,961
|12,010
|12,059
|12,107
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|12,780
|10,678
|10,057
|10,913
|5,562
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,599,671
|1,554,280
|1,532,674
|1,489,991
|1,228,156
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,928,028
|shares issued, 8,092,576 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023
|161,312
|161,211
|161,248
|161,029
|87,640
|Retained earnings
|98,717
|96,500
|93,024
|94,154
|93,166
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(26,426
|)
|(20,630
|)
|(19,253
|)
|(22,144
|)
|(25,080
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of September 30, 2023
|(39,854
|)
|(39,854
|)
|(39,854
|)
|(35,348
|)
|(32,871
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|193,749
|197,227
|195,165
|197,691
|122,855
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,793,420
|$
|1,751,507
|$
|1,727,839
|$
|1,687,682
|$
|1,351,011
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Statements of Income
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|20,899
|$
|20,762
|$
|18,275
|$
|14,368
|$
|11,892
|$
|59,935
|$
|34,145
|Interest-earning deposits in other institutions
|300
|369
|250
|240
|134
|920
|232
|Federal funds sold
|266
|158
|253
|119
|51
|678
|100
|Investment securities:
|Taxable interest
|477
|479
|458
|477
|449
|1,415
|1,334
|Tax-exempt interest
|980
|978
|980
|986
|982
|2,938
|2,721
|Dividends on stock
|148
|91
|88
|68
|59
|326
|116
|Total interest and dividend income
|23,070
|22,837
|20,304
|16,258
|13,567
|66,212
|38,648
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|5,632
|3,851
|2,990
|1,771
|812
|12,472
|2,247
|Short-term borrowings
|1,258
|1,462
|653
|263
|44
|3,373
|44
|Other borrowings
|213
|170
|155
|142
|112
|539
|262
|Total interest expense
|7,103
|5,483
|3,798
|2,176
|968
|16,384
|2,553
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|15,967
|17,354
|16,506
|14,082
|12,599
|49,828
|36,095
|Provision for credit losses
|1,127
|814
|507
|-
|-
|2,449
|-
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|14,840
|16,540
|15,999
|14,082
|12,599
|47,379
|36,095
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|954
|940
|987
|976
|1,004
|2,880
|2,874
|Gain (loss) on equity
|48
|(67
|)
|(138
|)
|(77
|)
|(57
|)
|(157
|)
|(96
|)
|Gain on other real estate owned
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|2
|-
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|207
|220
|200
|137
|108
|627
|322
|Gain (loss) on sale of loans
|45
|6
|23
|(4
|)
|7
|74
|28
|Revenue from investment services
|190
|174
|186
|147
|233
|550
|527
|Gross rental income
|110
|77
|102
|951
|-
|290
|-
|Other income
|263
|242
|318
|284
|251
|822
|677
|Total noninterest income
|1,817
|1,592
|1,680
|2,414
|1,546
|5,088
|4,332
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,994
|6,019
|5,852
|4,886
|4,491
|17,865
|12,662
|Occupancy expense
|699
|659
|696
|487
|458
|2,054
|1,546
|Equipment expense
|297
|354
|317
|252
|233
|969
|822
|Data processing costs
|1,209
|1,137
|1,070
|1,050
|985
|3,587
|2,650
|Ohio state franchise tax
|398
|398
|385
|279
|293
|1,180
|878
|Federal deposit insurance expense
|207
|249
|120
|105
|84
|576
|224
|Professional fees
|545
|550
|538
|382
|280
|1,633
|1,118
|Other real estate owned writedowns
|-
|-
|-
|1,000
|-
|-
|215
|Advertising expense
|414
|415
|486
|308
|268
|1,315
|725
|Software amortization expense
|24
|23
|26
|28
|27
|73
|115
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|265
|265
|265
|140
|78
|794
|232
|Gross other real estate owned expenses
|195
|63
|132
|692
|1
|390
|-
|Merger-related costs
|22
|206
|245
|1,413
|390
|300
|969
|Other expense
|1,849
|1,716
|1,661
|1,321
|1,298
|5,228
|3,531
|Total noninterest expense
|12,118
|12,054
|11,793
|12,343
|8,886
|35,964
|25,687
|Income before income taxes
|4,539
|6,078
|5,886
|4,153
|5,259
|16,503
|14,740
|Income taxes
|703
|986
|989
|651
|1,010
|2,678
|2,569
|NET INCOME
|$
|3,836
|$
|5,092
|$
|4,897
|$
|3,502
|$
|4,249
|$
|13,825
|$
|12,171
|PTPP (1)
|$
|5,666
|$
|6,892
|$
|6,393
|$
|4,153
|$
|5,259
|$
|18,952
|$
|14,740
|(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Per common share data
|Net income per common share - basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.73
|$
|1.71
|$
|2.08
|Net income per common share - diluted
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.73
|$
|1.70
|$
|2.08
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.51
|Book value per share (period end)
|$
|23.94
|$
|24.38
|$
|24.13
|$
|23.98
|$
|21.30
|$
|23.94
|$
|21.30
|Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2)
|$
|18.62
|$
|19.02
|$
|19.29
|$
|19.19
|$
|18.48
|$
|18.62
|$
|18.48
|Dividends declared
|$
|1,619
|$
|1,616
|$
|1,605
|$
|2,514
|$
|983
|$
|4,841
|$
|2,976
|Dividend yield
|3.12
|%
|2.99
|%
|2.89
|%
|4.34
|%
|2.49
|%
|3.16
|%
|2.52
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|42.21
|%
|31.74
|%
|32.78
|%
|71.79
|%
|23.13
|%
|35.02
|%
|24.45
|%
|Average shares outstanding - basic
|8,092,494
|8,088,793
|8,138,771
|6,593,616
|5,792,773
|8,106,517
|5,840,757
|Average shares outstanding - diluted
|8,101,306
|8,101,984
|8,152,629
|6,610,907
|5,805,799
|8,115,329
|5,853,783
|Period ending shares outstanding
|8,092,576
|8,088,793
|8,088,793
|8,245,235
|5,767,803
|8,092,576
|5,767,803
|Selected ratios
|Return on average assets (Annualized)
|0.86
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.24
|%
|Return on average equity (Annualized)
|7.73
|%
|10.41
|%
|10.19
|%
|9.35
|%
|12.94
|%
|9.43
|%
|11.96
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)
|9.91
|%
|13.12
|%
|12.77
|%
|11.13
|%
|14.79
|%
|11.92
|%
|13.59
|%
|Efficiency (4)
|65.65
|%
|61.27
|%
|62.44
|%
|72.75
|%
|61.07
|%
|63.10
|%
|61.79
|%
|Equity to assets at period end
|10.80
|%
|11.26
|%
|11.30
|%
|11.71
|%
|9.09
|%
|10.80
|%
|9.09
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|0.68
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.69
|%
|2.06
|%
|1.96
|%
|(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
|(2) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.
|(3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.
|(4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Yields
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (1)
|5.82
|%
|5.96
|%
|5.45
|%
|5.11
|%
|4.78
|%
|5.75
|%
|4.66
|%
|Investment securities (1)
|4.09
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.11
|%
|3.83
|%
|3.90
|%
|4.08
|%
|3.69
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|4.13
|%
|3.98
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.42
|%
|2.06
|%
|3.85
|%
|0.82
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.58
|%
|5.69
|%
|5.22
|%
|4.88
|%
|4.55
|%
|5.50
|%
|4.30
|%
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|1.51
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.22
|%
|1.20
|%
|0.17
|%
|Money market deposits
|2.94
|%
|2.21
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.46
|%
|2.29
|%
|0.47
|%
|Savings deposits
|0.58
|%
|0.73
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.10
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|3.27
|%
|2.35
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.30
|%
|0.96
|%
|2.50
|%
|0.89
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2.16
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.28
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.43
|%
|1.70
|%
|0.39
|%
|Non-Deposit Funding:
|Borrowings
|5.66
|%
|5.26
|%
|4.78
|%
|4.25
|%
|2.94
|%
|5.30
|%
|2.61
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.48
|%
|2.02
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.50
|%
|2.03
|%
|0.43
|%
|Cost of deposits
|1.53
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.29
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.26
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.80
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.34
|%
|1.42
|%
|0.29
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.88
|%
|4.34
|%
|4.26
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.15
|%
|4.02
|%
|(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Asset quality data
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|Nonperforming loans (1)
|$
|7,717
|$
|7,116
|$
|6,882
|$
|2,111
|$
|3,692
|Other real estate owned
|5,792
|5,792
|5,792
|5,821
|6,792
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|13,509
|$
|12,908
|$
|12,674
|$
|7,932
|$
|10,484
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|20,986
|$
|20,591
|$
|20,162
|$
|14,438
|$
|14,532
|Allowance for credit losses/total loans
|1.45
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.46
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries):
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|(16
|)
|$
|111
|$
|(8
|)
|$
|94
|$
|18
|Year-to-date
|87
|103
|(8
|)
|(96
|)
|(190
|)
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:
|Quarter-to-date
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.01
|%
|Year-to-date
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|(0.01
|%)
|(0.02
|%)
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.53
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.37
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
|271.95
|%
|289.36
|%
|292.97
|%
|683.94
|%
|393.61
|%
|Nonperforming assets/total assets
|0.75
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.78
|%
|(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
|Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|For the Three Months Ended
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|193,749
|$
|197,227
|$
|195,165
|$
|197,691
|$
|122,855
|Less goodwill and other intangibles
|43,103
|43,368
|39,171
|39,436
|16,242
|Tangible common equity
|$
|150,646
|$
|153,859
|$
|155,994
|$
|158,255
|$
|106,613
|Shares outstanding
|8,092,576
|8,088,793
|8,088,793
|8,245,235
|5,767,803
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|18.62
|$
|19.02
|$
|19.29
|$
|19.19
|$
|18.48
|Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
|196,795
|$
|196,183
|$
|194,814
|$
|148,616
|$
|130,263
|$
|196,074
|$
|136,090
|Less average goodwill and other intangibles
|43,232
|40,522
|39,300
|23,731
|16,280
|41,018
|16,357
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|153,563
|$
|155,661
|$
|155,514
|$
|124,885
|$
|113,983
|$
|155,056
|$
|119,733
|Net income
|$
|3,836
|$
|5,092
|$
|4,897
|$
|4,896
|$
|3,502
|$
|13,825
|$
|12,171
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
|9.91
|%
|13.12
|%
|12.77
|%
|11.13
|%
|14.79
|%
|11.92
|%
|13.59
|%
|Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net income
|$
|3,836
|$
|5,092
|$
|4,897
|$
|3,502
|$
|4,249
|$
|13,825
|$
|12,171
|Add income taxes
|703
|986
|989
|651
|1,010
|2,678
|2,569
|Add provision for credit losses
|1,127
|814
|507
|-
|-
|2,449
|-
|PTPP
|$
|5,666
|$
|6,892
|$
|6,393
|$
|4,153
|$
|5,259
|$
|18,952
|$
|14,740
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Average Balance Sheets
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2022
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans Receivable (1)
|$
|1,425,375
|$
|20,899
|5.82
|%
|$
|987,689
|$
|11,892
|4.78
|%
|Investment securities (1)
|166,671
|1,457
|4.09
|%
|172,316
|1,431
|3.90
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (2)
|68,587
|714
|4.13
|%
|46,938
|244
|2.06
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,660,633
|23,070
|5.58
|%
|1,206,943
|13,567
|4.55
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|115,353
|73,753
|Total assets
|$
|1,775,986
|$
|1,280,696
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|256,153
|$
|975
|1.51
|%
|$
|162,878
|$
|91
|0.22
|%
|Money market deposits
|259,802
|1,928
|2.94
|%
|155,095
|180
|0.46
|%
|Savings deposits
|225,216
|327
|0.58
|%
|249,898
|119
|0.19
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|291,409
|2,402
|3.27
|%
|174,091
|422
|0.96
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|91,201
|1,258
|5.47
|%
|8,554
|44
|2.04
|%
|Other borrowings
|11,940
|213
|7.08
|%
|12,530
|112
|3.55
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,135,721
|7,103
|2.48
|%
|763,046
|968
|0.50
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|431,775
|382,351
|Other liabilities
|11,695
|5,036
|Stockholders' equity
|196,795
|130,263
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,775,986
|$
|1,280,696
|Net interest income
|$
|15,967
|$
|12,599
|Interest rate spread (3)
|3.10
|%
|4.05
|%
|Net interest margin (4)
|3.88
|%
|4.23
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|146.22
|%
|158.17
|%
|(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $270 and $277 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|(2) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans Receivable (1)
|$
|1,425,375
|$
|20,899
|5.82
|%
|$
|1,400,074
|$
|20,762
|5.96
|%
|Investment securities (1)
|166,671
|1,457
|4.09
|%
|168,890
|1,457
|4.08
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (2)
|68,587
|714
|4.13
|%
|62,296
|618
|3.98
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,660,633
|23,070
|5.58
|%
|1,631,260
|22,837
|5.69
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|115,353
|114,120
|Total assets
|$
|1,775,986
|$
|1,745,380
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|256,153
|$
|975
|1.51
|%
|$
|214,045
|$
|595
|1.11
|%
|Money market deposits
|259,802
|1,928
|2.94
|%
|234,497
|1,294
|2.21
|%
|Savings deposits
|225,216
|327
|0.58
|%
|263,587
|478
|0.73
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|291,409
|2,402
|3.27
|%
|252,785
|1,484
|2.35
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|91,201
|1,258
|5.47
|%
|112,349
|1,462
|5.22
|%
|Other borrowings
|11,940
|213
|7.08
|%
|11,992
|170
|5.69
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,135,721
|7,103
|2.48
|%
|1,089,255
|5,483
|2.02
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|431,775
|450,835
|Other liabilities
|11,695
|9,107
|Stockholders' equity
|196,795
|196,183
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,775,986
|$
|1,745,380
|Net interest income
|$
|15,967
|$
|17,354
|Interest rate spread (3)
|3.10
|%
|3.67
|%
|Net interest margin (4)
|3.88
|%
|4.34
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|146.22
|%
|149.76
|%
|(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $270 and $294 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
|(2) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2022
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans Receivable (1)
|$
|1,395,438
|$
|59,935
|5.75
|%
|$
|980,787
|$
|34,145
|4.66
|%
|Investment securities (1)
|168,049
|4,353
|4.08
|%
|173,094
|4,055
|3.69
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (2)
|66,730
|1,924
|3.85
|%
|72,851
|448
|0.82
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,630,217
|66,212
|5.50
|%
|1,226,732
|38,648
|4.30
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|115,627
|82,733
|Total assets
|$
|1,745,844
|$
|1,309,465
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|216,044
|$
|1,934
|1.20
|%
|$
|164,337
|$
|210
|0.17
|%
|Money market deposits
|234,236
|4,005
|2.29
|%
|175,024
|620
|0.47
|%
|Savings deposits
|267,951
|1,608
|0.80
|%
|256,762
|197
|0.10
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|263,448
|4,925
|2.50
|%
|184,165
|1,220
|0.89
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|86,670
|3,373
|5.20
|%
|2,851
|44
|2.06
|%
|Other borrowings
|11,990
|539
|6.01
|%
|12,806
|262
|2.74
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,080,339
|16,384
|2.03
|%
|795,945
|2,553
|0.43
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|458,086
|372,343
|Other liabilities
|11,345
|5,087
|Stockholders' equity
|196,074
|136,090
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,745,844
|$
|1,309,465
|Net interest income
|$
|49,828
|$
|36,095
|Interest rate spread (3)
|3.47
|%
|3.87
|%
|Net interest margin (4)
|4.15
|%
|4.02
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|150.90
|%
|154.12
|%
|(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $824 and $768 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|(2) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
