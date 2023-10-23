Notification on the acquisition of voting rights

AB"Rokiškio sūris", Pramonės str.3, Rokiškis
Rokiskio suris received a notification on the acquisition of block of voting rights by the group of shareholders of Rokiskio suris (attached).
Dalius Trumpa
CEO
+370 458 55200
Attachment
| Source: Rokiskio Suris Rokiskio Suris
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
AB"Rokiškio sūris", Pramonės str.3, Rokiškis
Rokiskio suris received a notification on the acquisition of block of voting rights by the group of shareholders of Rokiskio suris (attached).
Dalius Trumpa
CEO
+370 458 55200
Attachment