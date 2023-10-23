Tranquil Tattoo Aesthetic Exploration: Pioneering a New Era in Laser Tattoo Removal in Oakdale, Minnesota

OAKDALE, Minn., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tranquil Tattoo Aesthetic Exploration is thrilled to announce their grand opening in Oakdale, Minnesota. Dedicated to enhancing natural beauty and self-expression, Tranquil offers a variety of services designed to help clients embark on a transformative journey.



Tranquil works out of the Aesthetic Collective , located within the heart of Oakdale. The serene studio has already opened its doors to the public, and is set to celebrate its grand opening on Monday, November 6th, 2023. This is sure to be an exciting event featuring raffles with exclusive prizes, free consultations for a range of aesthetic services, and gifts for each guest that attends.

As a cosmetic tattoo and tattoo removal business, Tranquil Tattoo Aesthetic Exploration will be offering tattooing services for permanent makeup and laser tattoo removal featuring the Astanza Duality laser machine. The Duality is a Q-switched laser designed to be the ultimate solution for getting rid of unwanted tattoos. This medical-grade technology ensures a safe and swift treatment for each client. Tattoos can be completely or selectively removed, or faded down to make room for a cover-up.

“Every individual is unique, and so are their aesthetic preferences. We're not just a tattoo or aesthetic studio, we're a haven for self-expression and self-discovery,” said Kari Sky, owner of Tranquil Tattoo Aesthetic Exploration. “We are excited to give back to the Oakdale community and look forward to building lasting relationships with our clients.”

Tranquil’s commitment extends beyond just providing exceptional services. Their team is committed to ongoing education and staying up-to-date with the latest trends and techniques in the aesthetic and tattoo industry to deliver the best results possible.

About Tranquil Tattoo Aesthetic Exploration

Tranquil Tattoo Aesthetic Exploration offers services for both cosmetic tattoo and laser tattoo removal, with a passion for artistry and a commitment to excellence. Their team offers a wide range of cosmetic tattooing services and state-of-the-art laser tattoo removal with the best technology on the market. They prioritize safety, hygiene, and client satisfaction, and are dedicated to providing a serene and inclusive environment for all.

Whether you're looking for permanent eyeliner, fantasy freckles, beauty mark tattoos, or complete tattoo removal, Tranquil has got you covered. To schedule a free consultation, call Tranquil Tattoo Aesthetic Exploration today at (612) 968-5907 or visit their website at www.tranquiltattoo.com . Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news and promotions. Tranquil is located at 7561 9th Street North, Suite 100, Oakdale, MN 55128.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the provider of FDA-cleared, medical-grade laser devices for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic laser procedures. Our powerful product line comprises the Trinity , Duality , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , DermaBlate ® , and QuadroStarPro YELLOW laser machines. Astanza offers an unbeatable support system through The Astanza Experience , which consists of our 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and unique Business Builder System. This all-encompassing system guides laser businesses every step of the way, providing a complete range of training, service, marketing, and business strategies. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading aesthetic industry organizations, including Aesthetic Everything and MyFaceMyBody. Astanza is also certified as a Great Place to Work ™, ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.