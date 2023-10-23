Vastned Belgium: Interim statement from the Board of Directors as at 30 September 2023

• EPRA earnings of € 2.10 per share for the first nine (9) months of 2023, compared to € 1.93 per share for the same period previous financial year.



• Increase of the expected EPRA earnings per share for 2023 to € 2.75 - € 2.80 (from € 2.65 - € 2.75).



• High occupancy rate of 99.3% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.



• Slight decrease (€ -0.7 million or -0.2%) in the fair value of the real estate portfolio compared to previous financial year.



• € 28.8 million of unused credit facilities available.



• A low debt ratio of 26.5% provides solid protection.



• Discussions about the extension of the existing credit facilities are currently ongoing. The Company will seek to complete these discussions before the end of the financial year.



