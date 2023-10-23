BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 16 October to 20 October 2023

Paris, 23 October 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from October 16, 2023 to October 20, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/10/2023 FR0000131104 39,821 57.9253 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/10/2023 FR0000131104 199,945 57.9272 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/10/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 57.9202 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/10/2023 FR0000131104 568,234 57.9268 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/10/2023 FR0000131104 39,714 57.6088 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/10/2023 FR0000131104 150,000 57.6083 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/10/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 57.6089 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/10/2023 FR0000131104 620,286 57.6013 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/10/2023 FR0000131104 40,000 57.5576 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/10/2023 FR0000131104 150,000 57.5520 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/10/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 57.5579 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/10/2023 FR0000131104 625,000 57.5352 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/10/2023 FR0000131104 40,000 56.5783 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/10/2023 FR0000131104 199,949 56.5768 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/10/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 56.5725 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/10/2023 FR0000131104 586,051 56.5879 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 20/10/2023 FR0000131104 40,000 55.8831 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 20/10/2023 FR0000131104 150,000 55.8787 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 20/10/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 55.8841 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 20/10/2023 FR0000131104 650,000 55.8654 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 4,249,000 57.0941





As of 20 October 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 31,231,000 shares, equal to 2.7% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 1,849,086,413 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

