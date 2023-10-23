BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 16 October to 20 October 2023

Paris, 23 October 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from October 16, 2023 to October 20, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8316/10/2023FR000013110439,82157.9253AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8316/10/2023FR0000131104199,94557.9272CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8316/10/2023FR000013110430,00057.9202TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8316/10/2023FR0000131104568,23457.9268XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8317/10/2023FR000013110439,71457.6088AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8317/10/2023FR0000131104150,00057.6083CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8317/10/2023FR000013110430,00057.6089TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8317/10/2023FR0000131104620,28657.6013XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/10/2023FR000013110440,00057.5576AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/10/2023FR0000131104150,00057.5520CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/10/2023FR000013110430,00057.5579TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/10/2023FR0000131104625,00057.5352XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/10/2023FR000013110440,00056.5783AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/10/2023FR0000131104199,94956.5768CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/10/2023FR000013110430,00056.5725TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/10/2023FR0000131104586,05156.5879XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8320/10/2023FR000013110440,00055.8831AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8320/10/2023FR0000131104150,00055.8787CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8320/10/2023FR000013110430,00055.8841TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8320/10/2023FR0000131104650,00055.8654XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL4,249,00057.0941 


As of 20 October 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 31,231,000 shares, equal to 2.7% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 1,849,086,413 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

