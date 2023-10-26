XPO Breaks Ground on New Service Center in Central Florida

Greenwich, Conn. , Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that it has broken ground on a new service center in Lakeland, Florida. This project marks another important milestone in the implementation of the company’s previously announced plan to grow capacity in its North American network with the addition of 900 net new doors nationally by the first quarter of 2024.



This 31,713 square-foot facility is being constructed on approximately eight acres of property near Interstate 4 and Commonwealth Avenue. The new service center is expected to open for business in the second quarter of 2024, bringing 60 doors to the thriving I-4 corridor including Tampa, Orlando and Lakeland.



Dave Bates, chief operating officer of XPO, said, “We’re excited to expand our footprint in the dynamic Central Florida region, as we continue to grow capacity in strategic markets where we expect strong long-term demand.This new service center in Lakeland will greatly benefit our customers and provide best-in-class freight transportation service to businesses across the state. It also allows us to support the local community with well-paying jobs.”



When completed, the company expects to employ approximately 75 people in the Lakeland service center. Currently, XPO employs nearly 640 people across ten service centers in Florida.



About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 49,000 customers with 562 locations and 37,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contact

Karina Frayter

+1-203-484-8303

karina.frayter@xpo.com