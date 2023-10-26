Luminosity Gaming Launches Super Smash Bros. Tournament Series with Luminosity Makes Moves Miami

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX; TSX: EGLX) today announced that Luminosity Gaming, the Company’s esports brand and one of the largest esports organizations in the world, will host Luminosity Makes Moves Miami , a three-day Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Melee tournament series in Miami at the Newport Beachside Hotel and Resort from October 27-29, 2023, with live coverage on Luminosity Gaming's Twitch channel .



Luminosity Makes Moves Miami (formerly known as Let’s Make Moves Miami) is the latest Super Major, the most coveted ranking for Smash tournaments, and brings together some of the world's top Smash creators and players to compete in a field of nearly 600 total participants. Featuring both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Melee, the top 10 ranked North American players, including Luminosity’s own MkLeo , Tweek , and Maister , will be joined by international talent from France, Japan, Mexico, and elsewhere, making it one of the largest American tournaments of the year.

Miami is the first stop in a series of Luminosity Makes Moves tournaments bringing the title to major cities like New York and Toronto throughout 2024, further expanding the Luminosity footprint in the Super Smash Bros. community. Luminosity’s partnership with the popular legacy events Let’s Make Moves Miami, Let’s Make Big Moves and Get On My Level marks a re-branding of the tournament series under the Luminosity banner, and will see the launch of the first inaugural Let’s Make Moves Toronto to be held in September 2024.

“Luminosity has always been deeply committed to supporting the Smash community, and we recognize the importance of such a vibrant and passionate fan base,” said Alex Gonzalez, Head of Luminosity at Enthusiast Gaming. “Bringing these in-person tournaments and experiences to our fans is crucial and truly fosters a sense of camaraderie, excitement and competition that defines the essence of the Smash and gaming community.”

The Luminosity Smash YouTube channel, featuring top content creators and Smash events, has reached more than 2 million views and 10,000 subscribers in less than 60 days since its launch in August and will continue to support the digital component of the tournament series.

“We understand that content creators and professional gamers play a pivotal role in building and nurturing our fan base,” said Nick Brien, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We see the synergy between content creation and live events as one of the keys to expanding our fandom, bridging the gap between online engagement and the excitement of in-person tournaments.”

For more information about the event, visit the event website at Start.gg and tune into the broadcast on Luminosity’s Twitch channel .

