LIZHI Lauded as One of China’s Top 100 Internet Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, has once again been named one of “China’s Top 100 Internet Companies” by the Internet Society of China (“ISC”).

The annual “China’s Top 100 Internet Companies” list was unveiled earlier today at the “2023 China Internet Enterprise Comprehensive Competitiveness Index Press Conference and Hundred Enterprises Forum” jointly hosted by the ISC and the Xiamen Municipal Government. This marks the fifth consecutive year that LIZHI has received the accolade and gained recognition from both the ISC and the industry.

Since 2013, the ISC has been dedicated to researching the comprehensive competitiveness index of China’s internet companies and received widespread recognition from the industry, government, and media. The annual “China’s Top 100 Internet Companies” list evaluates companies using comprehensive inspections, including survey research, data measurements and expert reviews across a wide range of criteria. The increasing complexity of the evaluation process demonstrates how China’s internet companies have advanced over the years and continuously shaped the industry’s image on the global stage.

Over the past five years, LIZHI has been deeply involved in the audio field, continuously innovating with audio technology and achieving breakthroughs in various areas, including AI generated content (AIGC), AI-powered voice, audio- and video-based real-time communication (RTC), and instant messaging (IM), etc.

With ongoing research and development of the Company’s core proprietary technologies as well as new and emerging technologies in the industry, LIZHI is committed to advancing voice-focused online social experiences and audio interactive entertainment, enriching the user experience, and furthering and sustaining the Company’s business development.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

