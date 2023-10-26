illumin Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Video Conference Call

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin (TSX: ILLM, OTC: ILLMF) (“illumin” or “Company”), a Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, is pleased to announce that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 9th, 2023.

The Company will host a live video webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The webcast will be hosted by Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Elliot Muchnik, Chief Financial Officer, and Nadeem Ahmed, Chief Revenue Officer, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Conference Call Details:

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit: https://illumin.com/investor-information/earnings-call/

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

A recording of the conference call webcast will be available after the call by visiting the Company’s website at https://illumin.com/investor-information/

A bout illumin

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Corporation’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

