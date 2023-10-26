NKGen Biotech Presented Phase I Clinical Trial Data at the 16th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference

90% of patients demonstrated improvement or maintained stable cognitive function as per Alzheimer's disease composite score (ADCOMS) following 11 weeks

SNK01 given intravenously (IV) appears to cross the blood-brain barrier to reduce Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Aβ42/40 and pTau181 levels and neuroinflammation, as measured by Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP)

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: NKGN) (NKGen or the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapeutics, today presented a poster with Phase I trial data on the use of its investigational NK cell therapy, SNK01, to treat patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Annual Meeting in Boston, MA.

The poster, entitled “Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease Subjects With Expanded Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells (SNK01) With Enhanced Activity — Final Report of a Phase I Dose Escalation Study”, provided results from a single center, open label, Phase I study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and exploratory efficacy of SNK01 in patients with AD. SNK01 was given via intravenously (IV) every three weeks for a total of four treatments using a 3 + 3 dose escalation design (1, 2 & 4 x109 cells) in patients with mild, moderate or advanced AD disease confirmed by MRI and PET scans. The severity of AD was based on the baseline Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes, or CDR-SB score. Cognitive Assessments (CDR-SB, Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), The Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale [ADAS-Cog]), composite ADCOMS score, and CSF biomarker analyses were performed at baseline and at one week and twelve weeks after the final dose (Weeks 11 and 22, respectively). The primary endpoint was safety and secondary endpoints included changes in cognitive assessments and biomarker levels.

“We are pleased to present the final data from our Phase I Alzheimer’s study further demonstrating that SNK01 is well-tolerated and appears to reduce both proteins (pTau181 and Aβ42/40) and neuroinflammation (GFAP) among trial patients,” said Paul Y. Song, M.D., CEO of NKGen Biotech. “Remarkably, despite a median baseline MMSE score of 14 and the fact that two-thirds of our patients received what we believe to be suboptimal dosing, using the ADCOMS score, 90% of patients demonstrated improvement or maintained stable cognitive function following 11 weeks, suggesting that SNK01 may do more than simply slow disease progression.”

Dr. Song continued, “When we first proposed the use of our enhanced NK cells for neurodegenerative diseases, we were met with skepticism. But, thanks to the clinical team at Hospital Angeles, who worked with us to get full Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios and Research Ethics Board approval, we were able to conduct this groundbreaking trial, which has provided us with invaluable clinical and biomarker data that undoubtedly helped us receive U.S. IND clearance for a Phase I/IIa study in patients with moderate stage AD. Whereas this Phase I trial was a dose escalation trial that only gave four total doses over 11 weeks, our new IND approval calls for using a higher dose and a prolonged dosing regimen. We are very excited to begin this next phase in hopes of establishing an entirely new treatment paradigm for more advanced patients."

Highlights from the Poster Presentation:

AD patients (n=10) from the first three cohorts in the dose escalation were analyzed (5 patients had mild AD, 3 patients had moderate AD, and 2 patients had severe AD) with a median baseline CDR-SB score of 9 (4–18).

NK cells were activated and expanded for all patients in the trial.

No treatment related adverse events were observed.

One week after final dose (Week 11): 30% of patients showed clinical improvement on the composite ADCOMS score compared to baseline; 60% of patients showed a stable ADCOMS score compared to baseline; 50–70% of patients were stable or improved on the CDR-SB, ADAS-Cog and/or MMSE scores; and, One patient’s score showed a switch from a moderate classification on the ADCOMS to a mild classification.

Twelve weeks after final dose (Week 22)*: 44–89% of patients remained stable or improved in all cognitive scores compared to Week 11; and, 50% of the patients with stable ADCOMS scores at Week 11 remained stable.

Based on the CSF biomarker data, SNK01 given via IV appears to cross the blood-brain barrier to reduce CSF pTau181 levels and neuroinflammation, as measured by GFAP; this effect appears to be persistent at Week 22.

*Data at Week 22 was only obtained for nine of the ten patients.

Please visit our website at https://nkgenbiotech.com/scientific-publications/ to view a copy of the poster.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

