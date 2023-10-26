Bionano Announces Presentation of OGM Utility Across Key Applications at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting

A sponsored session will feature Dr. Brynn Levy from Columbia University Medical Center, Dr. Roger Stevenson, founder of Greenwood Genetic Center, and Dr. Alex Hastie from Bionano presenting on the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) across constitutional genetics research applications

An industry co-lab session led by Dr. Sam Dougaparsad from Bionano will provide attendees with an overview of Bionano’s end-to-end OGM workflow, including details of the latest product developments and innovations to enhance, streamline and enable scalability

Three additional scientific presentations will highlight the use of OGM in neurodevelopmental and prenatal research applications

Twelve scientific posters will illustrate the application of OGM in research areas including hematological malignancies, genetic disorders, and cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation in the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting 2023 with a broad range of content covering the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) for cell bioprocessing quality control and constitutional genetic disorder research, including scientific platform and poster presentations from Bionano and researchers from across the genomics landscape.

ASHG’s annual meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in clinical genomics and genetics research. The ASHG conference will be held November 1-5, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

As part of a sponsored session, Dr. Brynn Levy of Columbia University Medical Center, Dr. Roger Stevenson, founder of Greenwood Genetic Center, and Dr. Alex Hastie, Bionano’s vice president of clinical and scientific affairs, will share their latest research covering the utility of OGM in constitutional genetic research. Dr. Levy will present findings from the largest multisite study to date comparing OGM to classical cytogenetic methods for postnatal constitutional disorder research. Dr. Stevenson will discuss his research using OGM for the analysis of neural tube defects. The session will take place on Thursday, November 2 at 12:30 PM ET in Room 143C.

As part of a hosted CoLab session, Bionano’s senior technical specialist, Dr. Sam Dougaparsad, will host a discussion titled “Optical Genome Mapping as a Comprehensive Workflow for Revealing Structural Variants.” In the session, Dr. Dougaparsad will discuss how the OGM workflow offers researchers a transformative technique for high-resolution, genome-wide, comprehensive analysis of structural variation across research in cancer and genetic disease. The presentation will take place Friday, November 3, from 1:05-1:35 PM ET in the CoLab Theatre 1 room.

Three separate scientific presentations highlighting the utility of OGM will be given. Dr. Christopher Grochowksi of Baylor College Medicine will present on the use of OGM in neurodevelopmental disorder research. Dr. Jesse Bengtsson of Pacific Northwest Research Institute will present on the use of OGM to analyze complex genomic rearrangements in MECP2 duplication syndrome. Dr. Brynn Levy will present findings from the first large-scale study to use OGM instead of conventional cytogenetic methods for prenatal genetic analysis.

In addition, 12 posters featuring results from OGM applications in cytogenetic research will be presented at the conference.

Scientific presentations and poster sessions from Bionano and collaborators include:

Poster Number Title Author Presented PB3258 Optical genome mapping identified a KMT2C exonic deletion in a Kleefstra syndrome subject resulting from maternal mosaicism Brassell B. November 2, 2023

3:00-5:00 PM ET



PB3162 Automated ultra-high molecular weight DNA isolation from various sources enables high-throughput optical genome mapping Hoischen A. November 2, 2023

3:00-5:00 PM ET



PB3291 Update to the CLIA diagnostic procedure using optical genome mapping for the diagnosis of facioscapulohumeral dystrophy Jang J. November 2, 2023

3:00-5:00 PM ET



PB4978 B-allele frequency-based approach to detecting absence of heterozygosity enables detection of low-level mosaic events using optical genome mapping Raksi A. November 2, 2023

3:00-5:00 PM ET



PB3517 Use of long read sequencing and optical genome mapping to solve unsolved rare Mendelian diseases Wohler E. November 2, 2023

3:00-5:00 PM ET



PB3383 Genome integrity assessment by optical genome mapping for cell manufacturing/bioprocessing applications Pang A. November 3, 2023

3:00-5:00 PM ET



PB5129 Optical genome mapping for genome-wide structural variation analysis in hematologic malignancies: results of a prospective study and impact on diagnosis and management



Sahoo T. November 3, 2023

3:00-5:00 PM ET



PB2088 Optical genome mapping for detection of chromosomal aberrations in prenatal diagnosis Zhang Q. November 3, 2023

3:00-5:00 PM ET



PB3257 Optical genome mapping as a potential routine clinical diagnostic method Barseghyan H. November 4, 2023

2:15-4:15 PM ET



PB3444 Novel optical genome mapping algorithm for detection of structural variants in hematological cancers Muggli M. November 4, 2023

2:15-4:15 PM ET



PB2089 Optical genome mapping versus chromosomal microarray analysis and karyotyping in prenatal diagnosis Ping H. November 4, 2023

2:15-4:15 PM ET



PB4989 Characterization of cytogenetically cryptic abnormalities in pediatric acute myeloid leukemia by optical genome mapping Raca G. November 4, 2023

2:15-4:15 PM ET









Session Title Presenter/s Presented Platform Presentation Break-induced replication mediated by inverted repeats underlie formation of pathogenic inverted triplications Grochowski C. November 2, 2023



9:15-9:30 AM ET



Conv. Center/Room 207A/Level 2



Platform Presentation MECP2 copy number variants studied by multiple approaches reveal impact of genomic structure to disease variability Bengtsson J. November 2, 2023



9:15-9:30 AM ET



Conv. Center/Ballroom B/Level 3



Sponsored Session Revolutionizing Cytogenomics with Optical Genome Mapping: Clinical Research Advancements in Postnatal Conditions and Neural Tube Disorders



Hastie A., Levy B., Stevenson R. November 2, 2023



12:30-1:30 PM ET



Room 143C



Invited Presentation Optical Genome Mapping: A New Option for Prenatal Diagnosis Levy B. November 3, 2023



9:00-9:16 AM ET



Conv. Center/Room 206/Level 2



Industry Co-Lab Session Optical Genome Mapping as a Comprehensive Workflow for Revealing Structural Variants



Dougaparsad S. November 3, 2023



1:05-1:35 PM ET



Co-Lab Theater 1







“We are thrilled to see the incredible variety of presentations and posters at ASHG, which demonstrate the utilization of OGM across genetic disorder research. The scientific presentations are indicative of the growth in OGM studies, with researchers presenting their largest data sets to date for studies using OGM in rare disease, pre-and postnatal and neural tube defect research. The scale of these studies underscores the significance of the robust conclusions made by the research teams. We are proud of the continued evolution and advancement of our workflow and see its impact on the findings that will be presented at the conference,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com , www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com .

Unless specifically identified, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

