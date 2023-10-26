Prosafe SE: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting on 16 November 2023

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held on 16 November 2023 at 11.00 a.m. CET. The meeting will be held as a virtual meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.

Live virtual attendance will take place via Lumi AGM. Shareholders who want to participate online do not need to pre-register but must be logged in well in time before the meeting starts.

Link to Lumi AGM: https://dnb.lumiagm.com/174871631 . Participants will need to identify themselves using their unique reference number and PIN code assigned by the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext VPS).

Online voting in advance of the meeting is possible. Please go to

https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=c3df2ca816f087f02c0250e2627c17c2022ba6e8&validTo=1702720800000&oppdragsId=20231026VPIN1OU0 to cast your vote. The deadline for advance voting and submission of proxies is 14 November at 11:00 a.m. CET.

Attached the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting including proxy forms and the Board of directors' proposed resolutions.

All documents to be processed in the meeting, including a guide for online participation have been made available on the company website with direct link https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general-meetings/egm-16-november-2023/



Stavanger, 26 October 2023

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Reese McNeel, Interim CEO

Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

