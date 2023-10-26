Kearny Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $9.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on November 22, 2023, to stockholders of record as of November 8, 2023.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In the face of ongoing industry-wide macro-economic headwinds we continue to execute strategies to mitigate risk, manage our operating expenses and support the long-term franchise value of the Company. To that end, this quarter we de-levered our balance sheet by an additional $90 million, meaningfully slowed net interest margin compression and continued to focus on building high-value loan and deposit relationships. To further support these efforts we have formed a new Corporate Banking division under the executive leadership of our Chief Banking Officer, Anthony Bilotta. This division has been staffed with seasoned banking professionals whose sole focus is the origination of stable, long-term, non-interest-bearing deposits of corporate clients.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “I am further pleased to announce that, subsequent to quarter end, we launched our enhanced digital banking platform, which expands our client-facing online and mobile capabilities while providing a state-of-the-art user experience. Our continued focus on digital engagement complements our high-touch, personalized service model and allows us to expand our brand into new markets in an efficient and cost-effective manner.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $7.97 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $89.9 million, or 1.1%, from June 30, 2023.

Investment securities totaled $1.36 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $14.8 million, or 1.1%, from June 30, 2023.

Loans receivable totaled $5.74 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $93.4 million, or 1.6%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease for the quarter was largely driven by decreases in multi-family and nonresidential mortgage loans.

Deposits were $5.43 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $195.0 million, or 3.5%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits was largely concentrated in retail and brokered certificates of deposits and consumer savings.

The aggregate amount of uninsured deposits was $1.73 billion at September 30, 2023. Excluding collateralized deposits of state and local governments and deposits of the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company, the aggregate amount of uninsured deposits was $683.3 million, or 12.6% of total deposits.

Borrowings were $1.63 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $120.1 million, or 8.0%, from June 30, 2023. The increase in borrowings was driven by an increase in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and resulted from the deposit decline previously disclosed.

At September 30, 2023, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity of $2.09 billion, of which $1.65 billion was immediately accessible via in-place collateral and $444.3 million represented the market value of unpledged securities.



Earnings

Performance Highlights

Return on average assets was 0.49% and 0.59% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Return on average equity was 4.57% and 5.58% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Return on average tangible equity was 6.07% and 7.41% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin contracted one basis point to 2.10% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease for the quarter was driven by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets, largely offset by a higher average yield on interest-earning assets.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net interest income decreased $1.0 million to $39.2 million from $40.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $650,000 and $887,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $267,000 and $185,000.

Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income increased $344,000 from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to $4.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher income from the investment services division and the impact of a loss on the sale of real estate during the prior comparative period.



Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, non-interest expense increased $1.0 million, or 3.5%, to $29.8 million from $28.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a $446,000 increase in compensation expense and a $205,000 increase in real estate owned expenses, partially offset by a $104,000 decrease in occupancy expense attributable to our previously announced branch closures.

Equipment and systems expense increased $290,000 from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to a non-recurring vendor expense credit that was recorded in the prior comparative period.

The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 68.97% and 1.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 65.60% and 1.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to $3.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, resulting in an effective tax rate of 25.2% and 21.9%, respectively. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was elevated due to the discrete tax cost associated with the vesting of certain stock-based compensation awards.



Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets decreased $4.7 million to $50.9 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, from $55.6 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2023.

Net charge-offs totaled $2.1 million, or 0.15% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $82,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. All of the charge-offs recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 had previously been individually reserved for within the allowance for credit losses.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $245,000, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $306,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was largely driven by an increase in reserves on individually analyzed loans and a slower prepayment rate assumption, partially offset by a decrease in the balance of loans receivable.

The allowance for credit losses was $46.9 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, compared to $48.7 million, or 0.83% of total loans, at June 30, 2023.

Capital

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 817,607 shares of common stock at a cost of $6.4 million, or $7.84 per share.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, book value per share decreased $0.16, or 1.2%, to $13.04 while tangible book value per share decreased $0.19, or 1.9%, to $9.77. These decreases were largely driven by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

At September 30, 2023, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $131.4 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $44.8 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $14.7 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.

At September 30, 2023, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.20% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q1 2024 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis



Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,219 $ 70,515 $ (13,296 ) -18.9 % Securities available for sale 1,215,633 1,227,729 (12,096 ) -1.0 % Securities held to maturity 143,730 146,465 (2,735 ) -1.9 % Loans held-for-sale 3,934 9,591 (5,657 ) -59.0 % Loans receivable 5,736,049 5,829,421 (93,372 ) -1.6 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,872 ) (48,734 ) (1,862 ) -3.8 % Net loans receivable 5,689,177 5,780,687 (91,510 ) -1.6 % Premises and equipment 46,868 48,309 (1,441 ) -3.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 81,509 71,734 9,775 13.6 % Accrued interest receivable 29,766 28,133 1,633 5.8 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 — — % Core deposit intangible 2,323 2,457 (134 ) -5.5 % Bank owned life insurance 294,491 292,825 1,666 0.6 % Deferred income taxes, net 56,500 51,973 4,527 8.7 % Other real estate owned 12,956 12,956 — — % Other assets 129,865 110,546 19,319 17.5 % Total assets $ 7,974,866 $ 8,064,815 $ (89,949 ) -1.1 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 595,141 $ 609,999 $ (14,858 ) -2.4 % Interest-bearing 4,839,027 5,019,184 (180,157 ) -3.6 % Total deposits 5,434,168 5,629,183 (195,015 ) -3.5 % Borrowings 1,626,933 1,506,812 120,121 8.0 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,907 18,338 (1,431 ) -7.8 % Other liabilities 47,324 41,198 6,126 14.9 % Total liabilities 7,125,332 7,195,531 (70,199 ) -1.0 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 652 659 (7 ) -1.1 % Paid-in capital 497,269 503,332 (6,063 ) -1.2 % Retained earnings 460,464 457,611 2,853 0.6 % Unearned ESOP shares (22,375 ) (22,862 ) 487 2.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (86,476 ) (69,456 ) (17,020 ) -24.5 % Total stockholders' equity 849,534 869,284 (19,750 ) -2.3 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,974,866 $ 8,064,815 $ (89,949 ) -1.1 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.65 % 10.78 % -0.13 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 8.20 % 8.35 % -0.15 % Share data Outstanding shares 65,132 65,864 (732 ) -1.1 % Book value per share $ 13.04 $ 13.20 $ (0.16 ) -1.2 % Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.77 $ 9.96 $ (0.19 ) -1.9 %





_________________________ (1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.



Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Interest income Loans $ 62,769 $ 62,044 $ 725 1.2 % Taxable investment securities 16,265 15,736 529 3.4 % Tax-exempt investment securities 87 91 (4 ) -4.4 % Other interest-earning assets 2,047 1,821 226 12.4 % Total interest income 81,168 79,692 1,476 1.9 % Interest expense Deposits 27,567 26,226 1,341 5.1 % Borrowings 14,441 13,286 1,155 8.7 % Total interest expense 42,008 39,512 2,496 6.3 % Net interest income 39,160 40,180 (1,020 ) -2.5 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 245 (306 ) 551 -180.1 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 38,915 40,486 (1,571 ) -3.9 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 748 699 49 7.0 % Gain on sale of loans 215 199 16 8.0 % Loss on sale of other real estate owned — (139 ) 139 100.0 % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,666 1,605 61 3.8 % Electronic banking fees and charges 367 399 (32 ) -8.0 % Other income 1,014 903 111 12.3 % Total non-interest income 4,010 3,666 344 9.4 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,761 17,315 446 2.6 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,758 2,862 (104 ) -3.6 % Equipment and systems 3,801 3,511 290 8.3 % Advertising and marketing 228 231 (3 ) -1.3 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,524 1,455 69 4.7 % Directors' compensation 393 345 48 13.9 % Other expense 3,309 3,042 267 8.8 % Total non-interest expense 29,774 28,761 1,013 3.5 % Income before income taxes 13,151 15,391 (2,240 ) -14.6 % Income taxes 3,309 3,378 (69 ) -2.0 % Net income $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ (2,171 ) -18.1 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ (0.03 ) Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ — Cash dividends declared $ 6,989 $ 7,007 $ (18 ) Dividend payout ratio 71.0 % 58.3 % 12.7 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 63,014 63,667 (653 ) Diluted 63,061 63,667 (606 )



Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,788,074 $ 5,932,541 $ (144,467 ) -2.4 % Taxable investment securities 1,516,393 1,529,582 (13,189 ) -0.9 % Tax-exempt investment securities 15,483 16,346 (863 ) -5.3 % Other interest-earning assets 130,829 128,158 2,671 2.1 % Total interest-earning assets 7,450,779 7,606,627 (155,848 ) -2.0 % Non-interest-earning assets 568,723 556,962 11,761 2.1 % Total assets $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 $ (144,087 ) -1.8 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,245,831 $ 2,321,120 $ (75,289 ) -3.2 % Savings 719,508 774,854 (55,346 ) -7.1 % Certificates of deposit 1,968,512 2,057,818 (89,306 ) -4.3 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,933,851 5,153,792 (219,941 ) -4.3 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,386,473 1,374,316 12,157 0.9 % Other borrowings 158,098 100,055 58,043 58.0 % Total borrowings 1,544,571 1,474,371 70,200 4.8 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,478,422 6,628,163 (149,741 ) -2.3 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 612,251 608,765 3,486 0.6 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 66,701 64,970 1,731 2.7 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 678,952 673,735 5,217 0.8 % Total liabilities 7,157,374 7,301,898 (144,524 ) -2.0 % Stockholders' equity 862,128 861,691 437 0.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 $ (144,087 ) -1.8 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.01 % 114.76 % 0.25 % 0.2 %



Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.34 % 4.18 % 0.16 % Taxable investment securities 4.29 % 4.12 % 0.17 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.25 % 2.23 % 0.02 % Other interest-earning assets 6.26 % 5.68 % 0.58 % Total interest-earning assets 4.36 % 4.19 % 0.17 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.58 % 2.38 % 0.20 % Savings 0.47 % 0.48 % -0.01 % Certificates of deposit 2.49 % 2.24 % 0.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.23 % 2.04 % 0.19 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.54 % 3.51 % 0.03 % Other borrowings 5.46 % 4.89 % 0.57 % Total borrowings 3.74 % 3.60 % 0.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.59 % 2.38 % 0.21 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.77 % 1.81 % -0.04 % Net interest margin (3) 2.10 % 2.11 % -0.01 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.02 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.49 % 1.41 % 0.08 % Efficiency ratio (4) 68.97 % 65.60 % 3.37 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.49 % 0.59 % -0.10 % Return on average equity (annualized) 4.57 % 5.58 % -1.01 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.07 % 7.41 % -1.34 %





_________________________ (1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis



Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,219 $ 70,515 $ 194,568 $ 75,660 $ 96,076 Securities available for sale 1,215,633 1,227,729 1,267,066 1,286,354 1,263,176 Securities held to maturity 143,730 146,465 149,764 153,786 115,943 Loans held-for-sale 3,934 9,591 5,401 12,940 12,936 Loans receivable 5,736,049 5,829,421 5,966,325 5,984,133 5,656,370 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,872 ) (48,734 ) (49,122 ) (48,877 ) (47,613 ) Net loans receivable 5,689,177 5,780,687 5,917,203 5,935,256 5,608,757 Premises and equipment 46,868 48,309 49,589 50,953 52,642 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 81,509 71,734 76,319 69,022 44,957 Accrued interest receivable 29,766 28,133 28,794 27,368 23,817 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 2,323 2,457 2,590 2,732 2,876 Bank owned life insurance 294,491 292,825 291,220 289,673 289,690 Deferred income taxes, net 56,500 51,973 53,151 51,107 54,278 Other real estate owned 12,956 12,956 13,410 13,410 178 Other assets 129,865 110,546 89,366 110,162 113,369 Total assets $ 7,974,866 $ 8,064,815 $ 8,349,336 $ 8,289,318 $ 7,889,590 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 595,141 $ 609,999 $ 617,778 $ 650,950 $ 683,406 Interest-bearing 4,839,027 5,019,184 5,185,626 5,320,421 5,424,872 Total deposits 5,434,168 5,629,183 5,803,404 5,971,371 6,108,278 Borrowings 1,626,933 1,506,812 1,611,692 1,383,573 851,454 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,907 18,338 18,706 17,307 16,555 Other liabilities 47,324 41,198 49,304 44,427 38,329 Total liabilities 7,125,332 7,195,531 7,483,106 7,416,678 7,014,616 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 652 659 667 674 680 Paid-in capital 497,269 503,332 509,359 515,332 520,245 Retained earnings 460,464 457,611 452,605 449,489 454,710 Unearned ESOP shares (22,375 ) (22,862 ) (23,348 ) (23,834 ) (24,321 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (86,476 ) (69,456 ) (73,053 ) (69,021 ) (76,340 ) Total stockholders' equity 849,534 869,284 866,230 872,640 874,974 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,974,866 $ 8,064,815 $ 8,349,336 $ 8,289,318 $ 7,889,590 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.65 % 10.78 % 10.37 % 10.53 % 11.09 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 8.20 % 8.35 % 8.02 % 8.16 % 8.61 % Share data Outstanding shares 65,132 65,864 66,680 67,388 67,938 Book value per share $ 13.04 $ 13.20 $ 12.99 $ 12.95 $ 12.88 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.77 $ 9.96 $ 9.79 $ 9.78 $ 9.73





_________________________ (1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.



Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,699,151 $ 2,761,775 $ 2,835,852 $ 2,851,721 $ 2,570,297 Nonresidential mortgage 946,801 968,574 1,002,643 1,017,341 1,040,688 Commercial business 149,229 146,861 162,038 177,530 186,361 Construction 230,703 226,609 215,524 186,663 166,052 Total commercial loans 4,025,884 4,103,819 4,216,057 4,233,255 3,963,398 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,689,051 1,700,559 1,713,343 1,719,514 1,666,730 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 42,896 43,549 44,376 45,690 43,269 Other consumer 2,644 2,549 2,592 2,648 2,869 Total consumer loans 45,540 46,098 46,968 48,338 46,138 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,760,475 5,850,476 5,976,368 6,001,107 5,676,266 Unaccreted yield adjustments (24,426 ) (21,055 ) (10,043 ) (16,974 ) (19,896 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,736,049 5,829,421 5,966,325 5,984,133 5,656,370 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,872 ) (48,734 ) (49,122 ) (48,877 ) (47,613 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,689,177 $ 5,780,687 $ 5,917,203 $ 5,935,256 $ 5,608,757 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans 37,912 42,627 44,026 40,549 68,574 Total nonperforming loans 37,912 42,627 44,026 40,549 68,574 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale — — — 8,650 8,650 Other real estate owned 12,956 12,956 13,410 13,410 178 Total nonperforming assets $ 50,868 $ 55,583 $ 57,436 $ 62,609 $ 77,402 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.66 % 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.68 % 1.21 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.64 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.98 % Classified loans $ 98,616 $ 93,526 $ 103,461 $ 86,069 $ 92,610 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.81 % 0.84 % ACL to nonperforming loans 123.63 % 114.33 % 111.57 % 120.54 % 69.43 % Net charge-offs $ 2,107 $ 82 $ 206 $ 407 $ 115 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.15 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.01 %



Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 595,141 $ 609,999 $ 617,778 $ 650,950 $ 683,406 Interest-bearing demand 2,236,573 2,252,912 2,285,799 2,316,485 2,382,411 Savings 689,163 748,721 811,483 901,514 982,916 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,300,382 1,377,028 1,327,343 1,354,907 1,263,124 Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service) 612,909 640,523 761,001 747,515 796,421 Interest-bearing deposits 4,839,027 5,019,184 5,185,626 5,320,421 5,424,872 Total deposits 5,434,168 5,629,183 5,803,404 5,971,371 6,108,278 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,456,933 1,281,812 1,156,692 1,256,573 796,454 Overnight borrowings 170,000 225,000 455,000 127,000 55,000 Total borrowings 1,626,933 1,506,812 1,611,692 1,383,573 851,454 Total funding $ 7,061,101 $ 7,135,995 $ 7,415,096 $ 7,354,944 $ 6,959,732 Loans as a % of deposits 104.8 % 102.9 % 102.1 % 99.6 % 92.0 % Deposits as a % of total funding 77.0 % 78.9 % 78.3 % 81.2 % 87.8 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 23.0 % 21.1 % 21.7 % 18.8 % 12.2 % Uninsured deposits: Uninsured deposits (reported) (1) $ 1,734,288 $ 1,771,416 $ 1,678,051 $ 1,815,854 $ 1,771,851 Uninsured deposits (adjusted) (2) $ 683,265 $ 710,377 $ 705,727 $ 794,407 $ 883,351





_________________________ (1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank. (2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Interest income Loans $ 62,769 $ 62,044 $ 60,172 $ 57,996 $ 52,935 Taxable investment securities 16,265 15,736 15,459 13,221 10,439 Tax-exempt investment securities 87 91 99 219 285 Other interest-earning assets 2,047 1,821 1,441 1,005 761 Total interest income 81,168 79,692 77,171 72,441 64,420 Interest expense Deposits 27,567 26,226 22,246 18,822 10,869 Borrowings 14,441 13,286 12,554 8,836 5,020 Total interest expense 42,008 39,512 34,800 27,658 15,889 Net interest income 39,160 40,180 42,371 44,783 48,531 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 245 (306 ) 451 1,671 670 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 38,915 40,486 41,920 43,112 47,861 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 748 699 910 734 763 Loss on sale and call of securities — — — (15,227 ) — Gain (loss) on sale of loans 215 199 (2,373 ) 134 395 Loss on sale of other real estate owned — (139 ) — — — Income from bank owned life insurance 1,666 1,605 1,581 1,761 3,698 Electronic banking fees and charges 367 399 457 397 506 Other income 1,014 903 1,071 3,723 555 Total non-interest income 4,010 3,666 1,646 (8,478 ) 5,917 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,761 17,315 18,005 19,921 20,348 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,758 2,862 3,097 2,987 3,090 Equipment and systems 3,801 3,511 3,537 3,867 3,662 Advertising and marketing 228 231 413 731 747 Federal deposit insurance premium 1,524 1,455 1,546 1,226 906 Directors' compensation 393 345 340 339 340 Other expense 3,309 3,042 3,414 3,579 2,895 Total non-interest expense 29,774 28,761 30,352 32,650 31,988 Income before income taxes 13,151 15,391 13,214 1,984 21,790 Income taxes 3,309 3,378 2,902 33 5,255 Net income $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ 10,312 $ 1,951 $ 16,535 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared $ 6,989 $ 7,007 $ 7,196 $ 7,172 $ 7,276 Dividend payout ratio 71.0 % 58.3 % 69.8 % 367.6 % 44.0 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 63,014 63,667 64,769 65,030 65,737 Diluted 63,061 63,667 64,783 65,038 65,756



Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,788,074 $ 5,932,541 $ 5,986,669 $ 5,839,903 $ 5,553,996 Taxable investment securities 1,516,393 1,529,582 1,558,222 1,527,578 1,516,974 Tax-exempt investment securities 15,483 16,346 17,663 37,917 48,973 Other interest-earning assets 130,829 128,158 131,682 114,175 88,038 Total interest-earning assets 7,450,779 7,606,627 7,694,236 7,519,573 7,207,981 Non-interest-earning assets 568,723 556,962 575,009 550,519 570,225 Total assets $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,245,831 $ 2,321,120 $ 2,363,762 $ 2,359,977 $ 2,354,340 Savings 719,508 774,854 858,673 931,584 1,019,343 Certificates of deposit 1,968,512 2,057,818 2,069,396 2,192,722 2,014,922 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,933,851 5,153,792 5,291,831 5,484,283 5,388,605 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,386,473 1,374,316 1,402,269 997,148 642,399 Other borrowings 158,098 100,055 1,611 — 127,456 Total borrowings 1,544,571 1,474,371 1,403,880 997,148 769,855 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,478,422 6,628,163 6,695,711 6,481,431 6,158,460 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 612,251 608,765 634,324 666,846 667,624 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 66,701 64,970 60,327 56,721 56,431 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 678,952 673,735 694,651 723,567 724,055 Total liabilities 7,157,374 7,301,898 7,390,362 7,204,998 6,882,515 Stockholders' equity 862,128 861,691 878,883 865,094 895,691 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 115.01 % 114.76 % 114.91 % 116.02 % 117.04 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.34 % 4.18 % 4.02 % 3.97 % 3.81 % Taxable investment securities 4.29 % 4.12 % 3.97 % 3.46 % 2.75 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.23 % 2.32 % 2.33 % Other interest-earning assets 6.26 % 5.68 % 4.38 % 3.52 % 3.46 % Total interest-earning assets 4.36 % 4.19 % 4.01 % 3.85 % 3.57 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.58 % 2.38 % 2.01 % 1.63 % 0.92 % Savings 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.23 % Certificates of deposit 2.49 % 2.24 % 1.84 % 1.50 % 0.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.23 % 2.04 % 1.68 % 1.37 % 0.81 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.54 % 3.51 % 3.58 % 3.54 % 2.68 % Other borrowings 5.46 % 4.89 % 5.15 % — % 2.26 % Total borrowings 3.74 % 3.60 % 3.58 % 3.54 % 2.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.59 % 2.38 % 2.08 % 1.71 % 1.03 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.77 % 1.81 % 1.93 % 2.14 % 2.54 % Net interest margin (3) 2.10 % 2.11 % 2.20 % 2.38 % 2.69 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.08 % -0.42 % 0.30 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.62 % 1.65 % Efficiency ratio (4) 68.97 % 65.60 % 68.96 % 89.93 % 58.75 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.50 % 0.10 % 0.85 % Return on average equity (annualized) 4.57 % 5.58 % 4.69 % 0.90 % 7.38 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.07 % 7.41 % 6.20 % 1.20 % 9.70 %





_________________________ (1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ 10,312 $ 1,951 $ 16,535 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses — — 568 — — Net effect of sale and call of securities — — — 10,811 — Net effect of sale of other assets — — — (2,081 ) — Severance expense from workforce realignment — — — 538 — Adjusted net income $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ 10,880 $ 11,219 $ 16,535 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ 10,312 $ 1,951 $ 16,535 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 3,309 3,378 2,902 33 5,255 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 245 (306 ) 451 1,671 670 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 13,396 $ 15,085 $ 13,665 $ 3,655 $ 22,460 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 63,014 63,667 64,769 65,030 65,737 Weighted average common shares - diluted 63,061 63,667 64,783 65,038 65,756 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic

(non-GAAP) $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.06 $ 0.34 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.06 $ 0.34 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.50 % 0.10 % 0.85 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.56 % 0.85 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 862,128 $ 861,691 $ 878,883 $ 865,094 $ 895,691 Return on average equity (GAAP) 4.57 % 5.58 % 4.69 % 0.90 % 7.38 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 4.57 % 5.58 % 4.95 % 5.19 % 7.38 %



Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 862,128 $ 861,691 $ 878,883 $ 865,094 $ 895,691 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (2,411 ) (2,544 ) (2,683 ) (2,826 ) (2,971 ) Total average tangible equity $ 648,822 $ 648,252 $ 665,305 $ 651,373 $ 681,825 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.07 % 7.41 % 6.20 % 1.20 % 9.70 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.07 % 7.41 % 6.54 % 6.89 % 9.70 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 29,774 $ 28,761 $ 30,352 $ 32,650 $ 31,988 Non-recurring transactions: Branch consolidation expenses — — (800 ) — — Severance expense from workforce realignment — — — (757 ) — Early contract termination — — — — — Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,774 $ 28,761 $ 29,552 $ 31,893 $ 31,988 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.62 % 1.65 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.43 % 1.58 % 1.65 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,774 $ 28,761 $ 29,552 $ 31,893 $ 31,988 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 39,160 $ 40,180 $ 42,371 $ 44,783 $ 48,531 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 4,010 3,666 1,646 (8,478 ) 5,917 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities — — — 15,227 — Net effect of sale of other assets — — — (2,931 ) — Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 43,170 $ 43,846 $ 44,017 $ 48,601 $ 54,448 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 68.97 % 65.60 % 68.96 % 89.93 % 58.75 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 68.97 % 65.60 % 67.14 % 65.62 % 58.75 %

