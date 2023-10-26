First-of-its-kind Imprivata facial recognition technology transforms clinician and patient experiences by enabling EPCS order signing from mobile devices

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata , the digital identity company for life-and mission-critical industries, today announced the availability of innovative facial recognition technology to enable fast, secure, and DEA-compliant authentication for electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS) from a mobile device. Developed in collaboration with IDEMIA, Aware, and Epic, the first-of-its-kind solution allows care providers to quickly and securely prescribe controlled substances at any time and from anywhere with Epic Haiku and Canto mobile applications.



“Catholic Health physicians have embraced the power of Imprivata Mobile EPCS, unlocking a new realm of flexibility and convenience in signing orders from any location,” said Diana Massaria, Sr. Director of Ambulatory Digital and Technology solutions at Catholic Health Services of Long Island. “This transformative tool has not only elevated patient and provider satisfaction but has also seamlessly integrated into their workflow, thanks to its user-friendly interface and an easy enrollment process.”

As healthcare embraces mobile technology, the ability to prescribe directly from mobile devices is critical to enabling seamless clinical workflows. However, providers have historically used laptops or desktops to complete EPCS orders due to technology challenges and regulatory restrictions. Imprivata’s new facial recognition technology overcomes these challenges by delivering a fast, easy authentication experience that complies with DEA requirements for EPCS.

Imprivata Mobile EPCS expands the capabilities of Imprivata Confirm ID enterprise access management, the most comprehensive solution for helping healthcare delivery organizations comply with all the DEA requirements for EPCS, including identity proofing, enrollment, logical access control, two-factor authentication, and comprehensive audit recordkeeping and reporting.

Together, these capabilities establish full compliance with DEA requirements, drive adoption of EPCS at scale, and satisfy the requirements of the federal SUPPORT Act, which mandates that 70% of prescription drug claims for controlled substances under Medicare Part D must be electronically prescribed for measurement year 2023.

“The future of healthcare IT is mobile, but to drive adoption we need to give care providers the best possible user experience and make workflows as convenient as possible,” said Dr. Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer and SVP Customer Strategy, Healthcare at Imprivata. “Imprivata has a long history of helping healthcare delivery organizations strike the necessary but often elusive balance between security and convenience, and we are excited to introduce our new facial recognition technology to help our clients unlock the potential of mobile to drive efficiency, productivity, and better patient care.”

See Imprivata’s mobile EPCS facial recognition in action by attending a live demonstration or learn more about Imprivata’s mobile solutions and services at www.imprivata.com. Epic, Canto, and Haiku are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Imprivata

Imprivata is the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, redefining how organizations solve complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges with solutions that protect critical data and applications without workflow disruption. Its platform of interoperable identity, authentication, and access management solutions enable organizations in over 45 countries to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party digital identities by establishing trust between people, technology, and information. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com .

Media Contact

press@imprivata.com