LogicMark Begins Shipping New Freedom Alert Plus Devices, Complemented by New Cloud-Based Suite of Connected Care Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the “Company”), creator of the most innovative personal safety and security technology designed for the care economy, today announced shipments of its new medical alert device, Freedom Alert Plus. In addition, the Company launched its Care Village platform, a cloud-based suite of connected care services specifically built for seniors and those looking to improve their safety and quality of life. It includes emergency alert notifications and remote device monitoring for caregivers and family members.



90% of individuals aged 50 and older want to age in place , emphasizing the growing necessity for innovative and modern technology to cater to their needs and desires to age at home. LogicMark is able to provide seniors with relevant data, and allow them to stay more connected than ever with their caretakers.

Freedom Alert Plus connects users to a caregiver or emergency services in the event of a crisis, and boasts a fall detection feature that ensures aging adults never have to wait to receive help. The Wi-Fi enabled device is able to send and receive software updates through the cloud, providing the most innovative connected care available on the market.

LogicMark CEO, Chia-Lin Simmons commented, “When LogicMark was formed more than 15 years ago, we revolutionized the PERS industry with two-way voice communication technology built directly into our medical alert pendants. Today, we’re taking the next step in our evolution as a company and introducing a cloud-based system and platform that is AI and ML-enabled, bringing about the most positive impact and change for the safety of our users. We are also not only introducing fall detection with Freedom Alert Plus, but we are modernizing the look and feel of today’s technology with a new user experience and touch screen design.”

The Care Village platform includes the Freedom Alert Plus device with proprietary software, cloud-based services, and apps available in the Apple App and Google Play Stores. It also provides 24/7 support and connectivity with the user’s family, friends, caregivers, and emergency service providers.

Freedom Alert Plus is $24.99 per month for 24/7 monitoring services, and for a short time, LogicMark will offer free fall detection for 90 days with a device purchase. Fall detection is $9.99 per month after your free trial. Full device features include:

Patented Fall Detection Technology: Technology that automatically notifies a caregiver or emergency services.

Technology that automatically notifies a caregiver or emergency services. Care Village Platform: Suite of connected care services, available for iOS or Android.

Suite of connected care services, available for iOS or Android. Caregiver Calling: Includes two-way voice communication to further enhance the level of connection and support.

Includes two-way voice communication to further enhance the level of connection and support. User-Friendly Features: Can be worn on a lanyard or belt clip, both included with the purchase of the device.

Can be worn on a lanyard or belt clip, both included with the purchase of the device. Touchscreen: 1” touchscreen made for reduced dexterity

1” touchscreen made for reduced dexterity Enhanced Battery: Longer battery life keeps the device charged for up to seven days.

Longer battery life keeps the device charged for up to seven days. Device Monitoring: Battery life and Wi-Fi connection updates



To learn more about Freedom Alert Plus, or purchase a device today, visit logicmark.com .

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, personal safety apps, services and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. Made up of a team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI and machine learning and a passionate focus on understanding consumer needs, LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘Care Village’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors and direct to consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. To learn more, visit logicmark.com and investors.logicmark.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the reverse stock splits described above and the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.