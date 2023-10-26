Mountain America Credit Union Plans Community Celebration for New Branch in Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest branch location in Colorado City, Arizona. The new location, nestled within the Bees’ Marketplace at 104 South Central Street, Colorado City, Arizona 86021—the unofficial heart of the city—will celebrate its grand opening on Oct. 28, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MST.



To celebrate the grand opening, the community is invited to join in for a celebration in the parking lot of Bees’ Marketplace. Featuring Chicharos Taco and Churrology food trucks, exciting promotions, and exclusive giveaways, including a chance to win a Bakcou Badger Electric Scooter, and a money machine for those who open a new account or add an additional product or service. In addition, there will be pumpkin painting, a caricature artist, cornhole, and other games for the whole family.

“While many financial institutions are closing their service facilities, we are committed to adding branch locations and expanding our reach while deepening our connections within the communities we serve,” said Sterling Nielsen, Mountain America Credit Union’s president and chief executive officer. “This new branch will bring the full suite of our exceptional financial products and services directly to where our members shop, offering a great member experience.”

Brandon Rea is the facility’s branch manager and began his career at Mountain America more than three years ago as an assistant branch manager in the Washington, Utah, Branch. “His ability to inspire teams has been instrumental in the credit union’s ability to deliver on its mission of helping members define and achieve their financial dreams,” said Laurie Sandstrom, regional manager of Mountain America Credit Union. “He is a natural leader, with a proven history of driving his team towards excellence. He is responsible for leading and developing team members to ensure that every member consistently enjoys a high-quality experience with Mountain America.”

“On behalf of my team, we are absolutely thrilled to be part of Colorado City and to serve our incredible members, neighbors, and friends,” said Rea. “Our new branch is more than just a credit union location; it’s a promise to build lasting connections, support the community, and deepen relationships.”

The new Colorado City branch provides traditional savings accounts, insurance, investments, auto, and RV loans, and a full array of mortgage loans and services. As a federally chartered credit union, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services including real estate and business lending. The regular branch hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about Mountain America Credit Union, visit https://www.macu.com/accounts

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $17 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.