Everything Blockchain Inc. Announces Conversion of Series A and Series B Preferred Stock in Preparation for Future Uplisting

Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. , (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, today announced that in preparation for future uplisting to a senior exchange, a number of the company’s major shareholders have begun converting their Series A and Series B Preferred Stock to common shares. The conversion of stocks positions EBI for broader investment exposure and helps paves the way for continued growth.

Uplisting to a senior exchange will garner EBI greater opportunities for analyst coverage, and access to a larger network of high-level investment professionals who may be interested in the company. Buoyed by recent product recognition from awards programs such as Cybersecurity Breakthrough , CRN Tech Innovator and SC Media , as well as product availability in DigitalOcean’s Partner Program and novel proof of concept demonstrations, existing shareholders are inspired by the direction the company is moving.

“As we approach the close of 2023, we believe we are well positioned for growth in 2024," said Toney Jennings, CEO of Everything Blockchain. "This conversion helps pave the way for an uplist to a senior exchange and also provides increased flexibility and access to capital and resources to fuel the company's goals.”

For more information about EBI, visit everythingblockchain.io.



About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate,” “seek,” intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.