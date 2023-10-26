Fazoli’s Rolls Out Irresistible Deal for National Breadstick Day

Italian Chain Serves Up Free Breadsticks on Oct. 27

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s, America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain, is honoring National Breadstick Day with a mouth-watering deal on its hot, fresh breadsticks. For one day only on Oct. 27, National Breadstick Day, Fazoli's will be giving away six complimentary breadsticks with any purchase. Customers can take a bite out of this offer by presenting the Fazoli's app offer in-restaurant, or using the exclusive code BREADSTICKS23 upon purchase online or in-app at participating locations.

"At Fazoli’s, our breadsticks are more than just a side dish or an appetizer,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli's. “On National Breadstick Day, we invite everyone from our raving fans to new guests to visit participating locations and see why our breadsticks are the best!”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price. For more information on Fazoli’s, visit Fazolis.com.

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com.

