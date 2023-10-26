Viventium Receives Multiple G2 Awards and Published in 24 of G2’s Fall 2023 Payroll and HR Software Reports

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, released its Fall 2023 Reports for payroll and HR software. Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution built for post-acute care, achieved Easiest Admin, Best Meets Requirements, High Performer, and Easiest To Do Business With awards based on the responses of real users for each of the payroll and HR software-related questions featured in the G2 review form.



“Viventium is excited to be recognized for our market-leading human capital management suite,” said Julieann Esper Rainville, Viventium’s Chief Executive Officer. “At the core of what we do is making sure every caregiver is paid right. We surround this with the highest level of service in the industry.”

Viventium achieved placements in the payroll and HR software reports by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the payroll and HR software categories. For inclusion in these reports, a product must have received ten or more reviews.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Viventium) on Viventium's G2 profile

Viventium provides a SaaS-based human capital management solution that is focused on the post-acute care industry. The company’s mission is to enrich the lives of caregivers through technology so they love going to work every day. By providing specialized software and expert guidance, Viventium helps its clients throughout the lifecycle of each caregiver. The company has clients in all 50 states and supports over 420,000 client employees each year.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.





