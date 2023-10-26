Iba – Transparency Notification

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, October 26, 2023 18:00

Summary of the notification

ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA ("IBA") announces that it is required to make a transparency notification in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1, of the Law on the Disclosure of Major Shareholdings in Issuers whose Shares are admitted to Trading on a Regulated Market and on Miscellaneous Provisions (the "Transparency Law"), following the notification dated October 24, 2023.

In its notification, MANAGEMENT ANCHORAGE SRL (BCE 0743.981.288) announces that it has acquired 348,530 shares on 30/08/2021. Pursuant to Article 28 of the Articles of Association concerning double voting rights, and following the expiry of the two-year holding period provided for by this statutory provision, this shareholder announces that it has exceeded the statutory threshold of 1% on 30/08/2023.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Passive crossing of a threshold

Notification by: A person who notifies alone

P e rsons subject to the notification requirement:

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30/08/2023

Threshold crossed (in %) : 1%

Denominator : 40.595.290

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Management Anchorage SRL is not controlled.

Additional information

On 08/30/2021, Management Anchorage SRL (BCE 0743.981.288, incorporated under the name "IB Anchorage") acquired 348,530 registered shares. In accordance with Article 28 of IBA SA's Articles of Association concerning double voting rights, Management Anchorage SRL has held 697,060 voting rights since 30/08/2023, i.e. 1.72%.

Shares with loyalty voting rights (article 28 of the Articles of Association): registered shares recorded in the register for at least two consecutive years in the name of their holder (see article 7:53 of the Companies and Associations Code). Following the introduction of loyalty voting rights by decision of the General Meeting of March 10, 2020, the calculation method adopted by IBA to determine the number of shares with loyalty voting rights at any given time is the LIFO (last in, first out) method, i.e. for the same registered shareholder, the shares that the latter acquired most recently are the first shares to be deducted from his or her “portfolio” of registered shares if he or she subsequently sells shares.

Statutory transparency thresholds (article 35 of the bylaws): "In accordance with Article 18 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing various provisions, the notification obligation provided for in Articles 6 et seq. of this law applies to the crossing, upwards or downwards, of any minimum percentage of one percent (1%), two percent (2%), three percent (3%), four percent (4%), five percent (5%), seven point five percent (7. 5%), and at percentages of ten percent (10%), fifteen percent (15%) and so on in increments of five percent (5%), of the total voting rights outstanding at the time of the occurrence of the situation giving rise to the declaration under this law".

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2.000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

