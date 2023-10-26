New York, USA, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Size and Share to Grow by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Leading Companies Developing Therapies - Pharmacosmos, AMAG, Shield, Akebia, Keros, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Sierra Oncology LLC

The dynamics of the iron deficiency anemia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development undertaking. So far, anemia, in general, is the main indication around which research has been going therefore, iron deficiency anemia still remains an untapped area. At present, only a few pharma giants are thoroughly working toward the development of new treatment therapies for this indication, in order to provide better relief for the symptoms and hence improve the Quality of life (QoL) of patients with iron deficiency anemia.

DelveInsight’s Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, iron deficiency anemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted iron deficiency anemia market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the iron deficiency anemia market size is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032 in the 7MM.

As per DelveInsight estimates, in 2021, the total prevalent population of iron deficiency anemia in the 7MM in 2021 was 31 million cases.

cases. Globally, leading iron deficiency anemia companies such as Pharmacosmos A/S, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shield Therapeutics, Akebia Therapeutics, Keros Therapeutics, Inc., Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc., RDC Clinical Pty Ltd, Sierra Oncology LLC, and others are developing novel iron deficiency anemia drugs that can be available in the iron deficiency anemia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel iron deficiency anemia drugs that can be available in the iron deficiency anemia market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for iron deficiency anemia treatment include Ferric Derisomaltose, Ferumoxytol, Ferric Maltol, Ferric Citrate 1 GM Oral Tablet [AURYXIA], and others.

Iron Deficiency Anemia Overview

Iron deficiency anemia stands as the most widespread type of anemia across the globe, accounting for approximately half of all anemia cases. In IDA, the body’s iron reserves become depleted, leading to a reduction in the number of RBCs. Iron plays a crucial role in RBC production, which is essential for oxygen storage and transport throughout the body. When there’s a shortage of RBCs, organs and tissues receive less oxygen than they require. Iron deficiency anemia symptoms can vary in severity and differ from person to person, often encompassing features such as paleness, fatigue, decreased body temperature, brittle nails, shortness of breath, and more. The iron deficiency anemia diagnosis relies on a physical examination and a blood test, specifically a CBC, which provides information about hemoglobin levels and the number of red blood cells, along with measurements of iron within the patient’s bloodstream. Supplementary diagnostic methods encompass biopsy, upper or lower endoscopy, and additional blood tests assessing iron levels, total iron-binding capacity, and transferrin concentrations.





Iron Deficiency Anemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The iron deficiency anemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current iron deficiency anemia patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The iron deficiency anemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Iron Deficiency Anemia Prevalent Cases

Total Iron Deficiency Anemia Diagnosed Cases

Total Iron Deficiency Anemia Cases by Gender

Total Iron Deficiency Anemia Cases by Age

Iron Deficiency Anemia Severity-Specific Cases

Total Iron Deficiency Anemia Treated Cases

Iron Deficiency Anemia Treatment Market

The treatment approach for iron deficiency anemia is contingent upon its cause and severity. Available treatments encompass the use of iron supplements, medical procedures, surgical intervention, and dietary modifications. In cases of severe iron deficiency anemia, intravenous (IV) iron therapy or blood transfusions may be necessary. The primary objectives of iron deficiency anemia treatment are to address the underlying cause and reinstate normal levels of red blood cells, hemoglobin, and iron.

In November 2000, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for Venofer (Ferric Oxyhydroxide: Vifor Pharma/American Regent) for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis while concurrently receiving supplemental erythropoietin therapy. Venofer, also known as iron sucrose (iron (III)-hydroxide sucrose complex), serves as a low-dose intravenous (IV) iron sucrose product utilized for IV therapy in cases where oral iron preparations prove ineffective or are contraindicated, such as in anemic dialysis patients. Outside of the United States, a generic version of this medication is available.

In November 2017, Auryxia (also known as Riona or KRX-0502), developed by Akebia Therapeutics, received approval from the US FDA for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are not undergoing dialysis. Auryxia is an iron-based, noncalcium, and nonchewable compound distinguished by its unique chemical properties, with the active ingredient being ferric citrate.

Key Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapies and Companies

Ferric Derisomaltose: Pharmacosmos A/S

Ferumoxytol: AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ferric Maltol: Shield Therapeutics

Ferric Citrate 1 GM Oral Tablet [AURYXIA]: Akebia Therapeutics

Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the iron deficiency anemia market are expected to change in the coming years. The iron deficiency anemia market thrives on high sales volumes, offering abundant prospects for drugs to expand their indications. This broader labeling opens up substantial windows of opportunity for these medications. Presently, oral iron products suffer from multiple shortcomings, leaving ample room for innovation. There exists a significant unmet demand for an oral medication that boasts reduced gastrointestinal side effects, improved absorption, enhanced efficacy, less frequent dosing requirements, and superior tolerability.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the iron deficiency anemia market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the iron deficiency anemia market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the iron deficiency anemia market. Limited knowledge and misconceptions can pose challenges in ensuring patients effectively adhere to drug regimens. When patients are on oral therapies, it’s crucial to exercise caution regarding concurrent medication or dietary choices, as they may impede iron absorption. Another significant hurdle in the iron deficiency anemia market is the expected surge in generic drug adoption, which is poised to reduce the market's size.

Furthermore, the iron deficiency anemia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the iron deficiency anemia market growth.

Scope of the Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Iron Deficiency Anemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Iron Deficiency Anemia current marketed and emerging therapies Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Iron Deficiency Anemia Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Iron Deficiency Anemia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Key Insights 2. Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report Introduction 3. Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Iron Deficiency Anemia Treatment and Management 7. Iron Deficiency Anemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Iron Deficiency Anemia Marketed Drugs 10. Iron Deficiency Anemia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Analysis 12. Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

