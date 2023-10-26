SchooLinks Honored on Inc.'s 2023 Power Partner Awards List for its Remarkable Growth and Innovative College and Career Readiness Solutions

Austin, TX, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SchooLinks, the leading college and career readiness platform, is thrilled to announce its recognition as an honoree on Inc. magazine's prestigious 2023 Power Partner Awards list. This achievement underscores SchooLinks' remarkable growth, unwavering commitment to excellence, and its modern, innovative solutions that support students and educators nationwide.





The Inc. Power Partner Awards are a testament to the outstanding performance of companies that go above and beyond to drive their own success and that of their clients. Out of thousands of applicants, only a select few were chosen for this prestigious recognition, making SchooLinks' inclusion a clear indication of its exceptional dedication to client growth and satisfaction.





Over the years, SchooLinks has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its reach and influence in the field of education. The platform's unwavering commitment to helping students prepare for college and career success has driven its rise to prominence. SchooLinks offers innovative and comprehensive solutions that empower students and educators alike, fostering their journey towards successful futures.





SchooLinks' Modern Innovative College and Career Readiness Solutions:

Personalized Learning Plans: SchooLinks' cutting-edge platform offers personalized learning plans for students across all grade levels. The platform guides students as they navigate their personal interests, career goals, and educational aspirations and translates them into an actionable plan for their future.





Educator Support: SchooLinks understands that educators play a pivotal role in shaping students' futures. The platform equips teachers, counselors, and administrators with the resources and insights they need to provide exceptional guidance that helps students make informed decisions about their future.





Integration and Accessibility: SchooLinks offers a seamless integration of tools and resources, making it easy for students and educators to access the necessary information. This can help districts reduce redundant systems, ensuring rapid adoption and engagement across the district.



"We are honored to be listed as an Inc. Power Partner, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to our mission of equipping students with the tools and resources they need to make informed decisions about their education and career paths," said Katie Fang, Founder & CEO at SchooLinks.





SchooLinks continues to demonstrate that its passion for education and dedication to client success is unwavering. The company looks forward to building on this success in the years to come, continually evolving and innovating to meet the ever-changing needs of students and educators nationwide.