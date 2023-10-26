NESN and Make An Impact Foundation Unveil New Playground at Boys & Girls Club of Boston’s Roxbury Location

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NESN and Make An Impact Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to promoting the education and well-being of underserved children nationwide, today announced the opening of a new playground at the Boys & Girls Club of Boston’s Yawkey Club of Roxbury. Through comprehensive programs in technology, the arts, math, and more, the Yawkey Club helps young people in the Boston neighborhood build strong character and realize their full potential as responsible citizens and leaders.



A public grand opening celebration is scheduled for 4 p.m. today at the Yawkey Boys & Girls Club, located at 115 Warren St., Roxbury. The ceremony will air in NESN’s pregame and postgame coverage of tonight’s Boston Bruins matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, beginning at 6 p.m.

The NESN Playground features play equipment from Miracle Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century. Play activities include slides and climbers. The play space also includes an Accelerator Bird Nest Swing, which has room for kids to pile in or take a spacious solo ride.

“We are thrilled to unveil our first-ever NESN Playground in Roxbury, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Boston,” said NESN President and Chief Executive Officer Sean McGrail. “Play is an integral part of what we do at NESN, so to fundraise and build a playground for local children was a natural fit.”

Make An Impact Foundation partners with organizations to create places where all young people have equal opportunity and ability to play freely without barriers.

“We are proud to bring this play space to the Boys & Girls Club of Boston and we are grateful to our valued partners who helped make it possible,” said Dale Gillmore, founder and board chairman of Make An Impact Foundation. “This playground will provide a much-needed outdoor space for children to play and connect with each other.”

The new play space at Yawkey Club is made possible through donations from partners including eClinical Works, Red Sox Foundation, Boston Bruins Foundation, Devlin Energy, Sheehan Family Companies, Brand Brigade, Verbit, Northeastern University, and Boston University.

“We appreciate the addition of this playground to our Club’s campus because it will fortify our culture of wellness that aims to provide daily physical exercise and a mental reprieve for our members after a full day of school and during programs at the Club,” said Yawkey Club of Roxbury Executive Director Alisa Drayton.

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app via direct subscription or TV authentication. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video productions and always-on news coverage. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in the Greater Boston community. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins). Follow @NESN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.

About Make An Impact Foundation:

The mission of Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF), a 501(c)(3), is to promote the education and well-being of children. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. Our vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information about MAIF visit our website, www.MakeAnImpactNow.org.

About Miracle® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com.

Media contact:

Emily Stanton

RoseComm for Miracle Recreation

estanton@rosecomm.com

973-382-2594

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51d880d3-4a6e-41c1-8494-4b24c19e298a