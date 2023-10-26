CDM Smith Expands U.S.-Based Water Reuse and Desalination Team

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith is delighted to announce the expansion of our U.S.-based water reuse and desalination team with the addition of Matthew Trzcinski and Rubén Muñoz. In their new roles as desalination discipline leaders, they will help provide our clients with technical solutions to water scarcity challenges. Both experts will appear at a CDM Smith-hosted webinar on November 2, 2023.

Matthew Trzcinski initially joined CDM Smith as a project manager and technical specialist from 2000 to 2008. He has returned to the firm as a desalination discipline leader and is based out of our Tampa, Florida office. With nearly thirty years of experience in process engineering and project management, Trzcinski brings a wealth of knowledge to the team. In his new role as desalination leader, Trzcinski will leverage his knowledge of developing and applying membrane technologies to water treatment processes to help clients reach resilience in their water operations.

Rubén Muñoz recently relocated to the United States from Chile for his new role as desalination leader at our Dallas, Texas office. Muñoz started at CDM Smith in 2020 as a desalination specialist and lead practitioner where he made significant contributions to several projects. He has an accumulated fifteen years of experiences with wide-ranging expertise in many disciplines including water supply infrastructure design, hydraulic conveyance, and reverse osmosis desalination.

These new assignments for Trzcinski and Muñoz are part of CDM Smith’s commitment to strengthening our clients’ water supply portfolios. They are part of a team that is equipped to help communities and utilities conquer regulatory, operational and communications challenges. By pioneering technologies or researching comprehensive monitoring approaches, CDM Smith is focused on helping our clients achieve water supply innovation through reuse and desalination.

Both Trzcinski and Muñoz will be featured speakers in an upcoming webinar scheduled for November 2. The presentation will discuss the significance of desalination as an innovative solution to address increasing water demands due to population growth and resource vulnerabilities. The webinar offers a valuable opportunity to remain informed on the latest developments in the water sector and gain insights from industry experts. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.cdmsmith.com/reuse.

