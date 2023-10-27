AX & MFB Revolutionize Property Protection with the Latest Tech at the Sundance Resort

SUNDANCE, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move towards enhanced fire protection and property preservation, AX, a leader in cutting-edge technology solutions, has successfully partnered with Mighty Fire Breaker in order to provide a full-scale product demonstration for the Sundance Resort risk management team, to unveil a groundbreaking innovation in fire detection and property protection.



Following an extensive field test that demonstrated the capability to detect and protect against smoke and safeguard properties from fire threats remotely from anywhere in the world, AX is proud to introduce their FireScout AI Program to rapidly and effectively deploy MFB’s CitroTech® Solution.

The partnership, formed in the spirit of collective responsibility and innovation, signifies a monumental step forward in the realm of fire safety and property protection. Mighty Fire Breaker, known for its expertise in wildfire prevention and safety, and Sundance Resort, renowned for its commitment to preserving the natural beauty of their surroundings, cooperated in this critical test to demonstrate FireScout’s capabilities to bring about an innovation poised to revolutionize property protection.

A Few Key Highlights of AX’s FireScout AI Program

Remote Smoke Detection: The AX AI harnesses cutting-edge technology to detect smoke remotely and instantaneously, enabling proactive responses to potential fire threats. Users can monitor their properties using the FireScout dashboard.

Rapid Alert System: The system triggers real-time alerts upon detecting smoke, enabling property owners and emergency services to respond swiftly, thereby mitigating potential damage and loss.

User-Friendly Interface: The CitroTech® Solution is then activated and deployed using AX's FireScout AI program, which boasts an intuitive user interface. AX can effortlessly maintain control and protect property owners and their assets.

Environmentally Conscious: By rapidly detecting and preventing fires, with the use of MFB's CitroTech® Solution, both MFB and AX contribute to the conservation of our natural resources and habitats. This resonates strongly with the values upheld by everyone participating in the program.

AX’s VP of Sales & Marketing, Michael Plaksin, stated, "We are excited to work with Mighty Fire Breaker to bring forth the FireScout AI, as part of the science of risk reduction using AI Technology. This revolutionary Wildfire Defense System addresses a critical need for property protection, especially in regions prone to wildfires. We believe that MFB’s EPA-approved CitroTech® solution will be a game-changer in fire detection and prevention, while saving countless properties and lives."

The FireScout AI tech, combined with the dispersing of MFB’s CitroTech® solution, is set to be available for property owners, businesses, and land management agencies nationally and on a global scale over the course of the coming year. We look forward to expanding our innovative solutions to fight wildfires, as we continue to detect and protect.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and SMART VIEWING. FireScout , the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

